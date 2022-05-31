The model and actress claims her freshly dyed arches have made her almost unrecognizable to fans

Julia Fox Reveals Her New Bleached Eyebrows Are Giving Her a 'False Sense of Anonymity'

It seems there's very little Julia Fox is afraid to try when it comes to her style. And true to form, the chameleon just pulled another risk-taking move.

On Monday, the Uncut Gems star took her edgy glam to the next level, debuting bleached eyebrows on Instagram. She teamed her blonde arches with an all-leather look including an oversize trench coat featuring exaggerated shoulders designed by Y/Project designer Paul Benzing and bombshell knee-high stiletto boots.

"Major shout out to my mother queen @patmcgrathreal for these brows!!! 🤩 and can we talk about this insane coat by @paulbenzing …," Fox captioned an Instagram gallery dedicated to her new look.

In an Instagram story, Fox confessed that her new look has helped her go incognito.

"Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less and even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity," she wrote alongside a close-up of her transparent brows.

Going under the radar isn't always in the cards for the actress, especially when it comes to her provocative, head-turning outfit choices.

Earlier this month, she was photographed on her everyday grocery run donning a skin-baring Alexander Wang denim getup, including an oversize denim blazer worn over a black underwear set, plus a pair of matching acid-washed ruched stilettos. She later took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind the unconventional look, which was "preparing for the apocalypse".

Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In March, on a casual stroll in Los Angeles, she sported another head-turning DIY ensemble that put her abs on full display. The outfit included a cotton two-piece set (which she constructed from a cut up tank top) paired with latex gloves and matching thigh-high boots.

JULIA FOX Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alongside her innovative fashion ideas, Fox's do-it-yourself nature has also extended into her approach to beauty.

In an interview during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet, Fox revealed that her signature smudged winged eyeliner was her own creation. "I did it myself, yeah," she said in the clip, which became a viral TikTok soundbite due to its monotonous tone.

Messy eyeliner has been a stamp of Fox's style since debuting her relationship with rapper Kanye West, 44, in January. (However, the couple split after one month).

Following their first red carpet appearance at Paris Men's Fashion Week (where the No Sudden Move star first broke the internet with her daring eye makeup) Fox posted an Instagram story of the Donda rapper touching up her eyeliner. "Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is," Fox captioned the post.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Earlier this year, she credited much of her new style to the music icon in conversation with Interview Magazine. "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," Fox said. "It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."