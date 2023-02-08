All the Creative Ways Julia Fox Rocks Denim and Reinvents the Canadian Tuxedo

Julia Fox is the duchess of denim.

No one loves finding ways to reinvent the fabric more than the style star, who has pushed the classic blue jeans aside in favor of a more head-turning, DIY denim wardrobe.

The 33-year-old actress, model and activist was spotted this week in an over-the-top denim ensemble while out on the town in New York City. The look — a backless, asymmetrical mini dress made from recycled denim waistbands and paired with a denim puffer, boots and purse — has us reminiscing about all the head-turning ways the star has reinvented the Canadian tuxedo in the past.

There was the time she went grocery shopping in a denim blazer, Calvin Klein underwear, denim boots and a repurposed jean-pant bag. Or, the time she wore a pair of jeans with the waist cut off, then used the waistband as an ultra-mini shirt and paired the look with the same bag and boots from her grocery store moment. A look she gave her Instagram a tutorial on how to recreate.

Fox has also found ways to make the denim-on-denim even edgier than her nearly-naked looks with acid wash, black washed and white washed jeans.

Like the time, she wore an all-black denim maxi skirt, jacket and boots. Or, when she wore white-washed denim cargo jeans with a matching bandeau top and jacket. Not to mention the time she wore a brown, acid-washed denim bikini bottom, with a cutout, wrap-around matching denim halter top.

The Uncut Gems actress has also worn some more "classic" iterations of the Canadian tuxedo – like the looks above, two of which feature a patchwork denim purse that seems to be at the top of her rotation.

But, who could forget, the denim look that started it all when she twinned with Kanye West at the KENZO men's fashion show in Paris in a coned bra cropped denim jacket with matching pants and boots?

The now exes sported matching denim ensembles with black gloves. West accessorized his outfit with black boots, while Fox wore large gold jewelry and denim boots to compliment her Schiaparelli attire.

The actress also rocked winged eyeliner and a dark smoky eye as she kept her brunette hair pulled back into a bun.

Last year, Fox told PEOPLE that taking fashion risks is part of her DNA.

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," she said when asked about her fashion mantra. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."

She added that there's not trends she's to scared to try: "I can see the beauty in every type of style and fashion."