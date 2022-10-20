Julia Fox's life was saved by high fashion during a recent near-death experience.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, recalled an incident in which her Hermès Birkin bag intervened during an alleged machete attack against her as she shared a video on TikTok referencing another user who said "a lived-in Birkin is so chic."

In the clip, she showed off the cut on her grey Birkin before diving into the anecdote: "So, I love her but she's been through a lot. It's a little hard to see there but she was actually attacked by a machete.

"I'm not kidding. That actually happened to this bag and me," Fox continued, turning the camera on her earnest reaction, adding: "I don't know. I don't even know how I f—ing managed to like... you know, I was holding onto this Birkin for my life."

A rep for Fox did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but when Paper reached out about the incident, she responded, "I ain't no snitch tho," and a shushing face emoji.

Fox previously mused on the woes of owning such a coveted piece of fashion as the Birkin (which retails between $10,145 and $12,450, according to InStyle), after her ex Kanye West bought her one of the bags in black ostrich leather.

"I don't know if you know about owning a Birkin when you're not a rich person, but it's like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever," Fox told The New York Times in March. "You're checking on the Birkin, making sure it's still there, that it didn't magically grow wings. It's scary to have a Birkin. It's a lot of pressure."

A source previously told PEOPLE that West, 45, surprised the Forbidden Fruits podcast host while treating Fox and her friends to Birkins for her 32nd birthday.

"Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends," the insider said in February. "Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic."