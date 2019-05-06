Judge Judy Sheindlin Ditches Her Signature Bob for a Longer Ponytail at Daytime Emmy Awards

Judge Judy, is that you?

Judge Judy Sheindlin shocked fans when she debuted a new hairstyle at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday. After nearly two decades of sporting a signature short hairstyle on her long-running courtroom television show, Sheindlin showed off a more modern look while walking the red carpet.

The judge had her now longer hair styled in a low ponytail for the occasion.

Sheindlin, 76, opened up about the new look while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, saying the change was inspired by her desire to lead a simpler life.

“It used to take me an hour to ready for work … or even to go out for dinner,” she said. “Hair, curling, blowing.”

As to whether her new style is here to stay? Well, the verdict is in!

“I like it,” she said. “It’s comfortable and easy.”

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sheindlin’s new look has received mixed reviews from fans, with her own bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd, even admitting he preferred her old style.

Aside from flaunting her new look, Sheindlin also picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmys.

“I have a profession that’s always been my passion. And tonight, I have this lovely honor which says I’ve done my job well,” she said while accepting the award. “Life has a beginning, a middle and an end. As most of us, I don’t remember the very beginning, I’m having an absolute blast in the middle, and if my luck holds, I won’t be around for the end.”

Judge Judy first premiered on Sept. 16, 1996, on CBS and is currently in its 23rd season.