Jude Law’s Model Son Rafferty, 23, Photographed by Mom Sadie Frost for Wonderland Magazine

The young model and actor is gearing up for the release of his new film, Twist

Rafferty Law just nailed the quarantine photo shoot with a little help from his famous mom Sadie Frost.

The 23-year-old model (whose father is actor Jude Law) graces the latest cover of Wonderland Magazine's Summer Issue, with photos shot by his mom in their home while the family self-quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The innovative shoot captures Law posing around the residence, whether in their pool, sprawled across a couch, or even enjoying some quality time with his siblings — brother Rudy, 17, and sister Iris, 19.

"It's so funny, the dynamic of all of us being back in the house together… I caught my brother hiding snacks around the house. I'm not even joking," the actor and musician said about living with his siblings again.

Law, who's set to star as the lead in the latest adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, Twist, said filming was one of the "most enjoyable and intense experiences" of his life, and coming from such a prestigious acting family, he wanted to make his own mark.

"I think there have been advantages and disadvantages to it," he told the magazine about his famous parents. "I’ve always focused on pursuing the things I love and proving to people that I’m hardworking."

That same attitude is how he approaches singing in his band, Outer Stella Overdrive, which incorporates lyrics with deep meaning to beats that are "quite playful."

"We’re trying to create music that encourages you to have a voice, reach out and fulfill your potential," Law said, explaining that that was a message his mother always taught him. "She goes out of her way to reach out to people [and] she’s always encouraged me to find my own path. Her kindness to everyone is something that I’ve grown up admiring and wanting to replicate."

As for their creative collaboration working together on Law's magazine cover shoot, the model wrote on Instagram, "Nowt better than getting your ma to take the snap ❤️ Wonderland cover out now."

Frost, 54, also shared her excitement over the shoot on Instagram, writing that it was a "joy" to work with her son on this project.

"Being in lock down with @rafflaw had mainly ups and more ups 😱😂🤪 it meant i got to photograph him for The Wonderland cover which is out now.. we also shot a collaborative fashion story thats out soon which was soooooo fun!" the actress shared.

"Working with Raff is always a joy," she added, praising her son. "We are still not bored of exploring mama and son projects so after we got on and shot a little fashion campaign and directed a short movie called ‘Contact’ for @blondetoblackpictures which will be out next week.... i wanted to keep us all busy and creative in such weird times."

Frost shares Rafferty, Iris and Rudy with ex-husband Jude Law. The couple were married for six years before settling their divorce in 2003.

The Final Cut actress is also mother to son Finlay Munro Kemp, 29, with ex-husband Garry Kemp.

Last year, Jude married his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a low-key ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.