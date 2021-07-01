Jude Law's Daughter Iris Debuts Edgy Buzz Cut, Says Hair Transformation 'Changed My Life'

"I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional, but it wasn't. It felt so positive," the model and actress told British Vogue of her new look

Iris Law has a liberating new look.

The 20-year-old model — who is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost — debuted a blonde buzz cut in a new interview with British Vogue where she said the dramatic hair transformation was life-changing.

"I wanted to do something that felt liberating. The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I've never done anything like that before," Iris told the outlet of her fresh chop courtesy of hairstylist Anthony Turner.

Iris explained that she fully expected to shave her head when she was cast as short-haired icon Soo Catwoman in Pistol, an upcoming FX series about the British punk scene in which she's set to star as alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Malcolm McLaren), Talulah Riley (Vivienne Westwood) and Christian Lees (Glen Matlock).

The actress said she was "almost disappointed" when producers never asked to switch up her look for the role…so she did it anyways!

"I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional, but it wasn't. It felt so positive," Iris said, adding that she's gotten mixed responses from friends and family but, "I'm just so confident in it that I don't care."

After the British Vogue article was published on Thursday, the model unveiled her new look in a TikTok video set to the viral "I did it" sound. At the beginning of the clip, Iris appears on camera with her usual chest-length brunette hair. It's later revealed to be a wig, as she pulls it off to reveal the blonde buzz cut underneath.

The 20-year-old was last spotted with her long brown hair in May, when she stepped out with boyfriend Jyrell Roberts for the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

Iris signed with IMG Models in 2019, and has worked for brands like Marc Jacobs, Dior and Bulgari, and was named a global ambassador for Burberry Beauty back in 2017. She's also currently studying textiles at Central Saint Martins, according to British Vogue.

"When I'm making textile samples, I have to show how they can be used, and I always do that in the sense of womenswear," she told the outlet, when asked if she could see herself becoming a designer. "I want to learn all of the practical skills and then see where that goes."

She previously told the outlet she was taking classes virtually after finishing her A-Levels in 2019, studying textiles and exploring her love for fashion.

"Fashion is something that I've always been hugely interested in since I was younger and it's an important part of my family," Iris told the magazine in November 2020. "My dad always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves through our clothes and choose what we liked."