The Kardashian-Jenner family spends nearly every waking hour with their glam squads. They’ve built strong bonds with the hairstylists and makeup artists that help them shape their looks, like Mario Dedivanovic and Justine Marjan, and they all make regular appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as on the family’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts. So when one of their longtime makeup artists, Joyce Bonelli, stopped appearing in their photos and posted a cryptic Instagram photo hinting at a disagreement with the family, fans began speculating that the pro was kicked out of the squad. But Bonelli is putting rumors to rest, maintaining she was never actually fired by the beauty-loving family.

“I’ve never been fired,” Bonelli told PEOPLE exclusively at an event in L.A. “When something personal happens, it’s just a personal thing and I don’t think it’s anyone’s business. But people should know, too, that I wasn’t fired and I love all of them and I’m proud of them, too.”

Although she did not go into specifics, Bonelli added, “Who hasn’t gotten in a fight with their girlfriends?”

But just because they’re no longer spending time getting ready together doesn’t mean the pro has moved on completely from the family. Bonelli says that Kim Kardashian West is still one of her beauty inspirations — as are her sisters and mom.

“I’m inspired by that whole family — I mean, just look at them — [their] work ethic and each individually are amazing. We definitely are on the same level as far as working so many years together. I’m so proud of Kylie and her Forbes cover.”

And yes, Bonelli says the family still sends her their product launches from Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, both of which she says she’s a fan of.

“I love Kim’s whole ‘conceal, bake, brighten’ saying. It’s great. Not that it hasn’t been done before, but that’s all what us makeup artists have been working with from the beginning,” Bonelli said, of Kardashian West’s signature concealer method. “Their products are great, and it’s affordable, too. There’s so much space in this beauty industry for everyone to do something.”

A source close to the family told PEOPLE in June that a series of “lies” led to the pro’s split from the Krew. Late last year, Bonelli allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it. They caught on and Kim stopped following her, but Khloé and Joyce remained amicable.” However, according to the source, eventually Khloé cut things off too.