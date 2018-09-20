Kardashian-Jenner Family's Former Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Gets Married

Lisa Boyle

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli — whom they fired earlier this year — is now a married woman.

Bonelli shared a photo of herself kissing husband Ben Taverniti during her Malibu beachfront wedding ceremony and captioned the photo shot by photographer Lisa Boyle, “Mr & Mrs Taverniti.”

The makeup pro wore a strapless embroidered lace Berta gown with a sweetheart neckline and long veil, while her fashion designer husband went more casual in black jeans and a matching button-down shirt. Bonelli’s three sons (21-month-old twins Raz and Kal-El with Taverniti and 6-year-old son Zeplin from a previous relationship) served as the couple’s mini groomsmen wearing all white suits.

Since parting ways with Bonelli after their falling out, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner no longer follow the makeup artist on Instagram and did not congratulate Bonelli on her nuptials in the comments of her post.

Jessica Simpson, who’s been a client of Bonelli’s, did write in the comments, “Gorgeous!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!”

A source close to the KarJenners confirmed to PEOPLE in June that things actually turned sour late last year between Bonelli and the family. The makeup artist allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it. They caught on and Kim stopped following her, but Khloé and Joyce remained amicable” until they severed ties, too.

“Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on,” the source added. “And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s— cray,’ which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top.”

Since the news, Bonelli denied being fired by the family. “I’ve never been fired,” Bonelli told PEOPLE exclusively on a shoot with Wet n Wild in L.A. “When something personal happens, it’s just a personal thing and I don’t think it’s anyone’s business. But people should know, too, that I wasn’t fired and I love all of them and I’m proud of them, too.”

Although she did not go into specifics, Bonelli added, “Who hasn’t gotten in a fight with their girlfriends?”

Bonelli has not been credited for any of the KarJenner ladies’ recent beauty looks, although as of late, she shared videos of Kim and Khloé on her Instagram page, leading some to believe they reunited.

However, the sisters did not comment or “like” the posts, nor have they tagged or mentioned Bonelli on their social media accounts in months.