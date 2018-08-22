Shutterstock (2)

Former KarJenner makeup artist Joyce Bonelli is hitting back at fans who are dragging her on social media for wishing Kylie Jenner a happy birthday.

On Jenner’s 21st birthday, Bonelli posted a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in honor of her big day and wrote, “HAPPYYYY BIRTHDAYYYYY KY !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MAKEUPBYJOYCE.” In the comments, the @commentsbycelebs account noticed fans quickly started accusing the makeup artist of using the KarJenner’s fame to try to remain “relevant” after reportedly parting ways with the family earlier this year.

“You pushing… And they still publicly avoiding you!” one person wrote. Bonelli hit right back saying, “I can say hbd to whoever I f—ing feel like get over it.”

Another KarJenner fan wrote, “seriously and she still trying to be relevant with the hashtag. Make a name for yourself not because of others @joycebonelli.” Then the makeup artist replied in all caps, “WT SERIOUS F— ARE YOU EVEN TALKING ABOUT.”

After one person asked Bonelli in the comments what she did to get “shunned” by the KarJenner family, one fan replied it was because “she told about Khloe [Kardashian’s] pregnancy.” But Bonelli shut down that rumor immediately.

“EXCUSE ME 😭 oh this is priceless,” she said.

PEOPLE confirmed the KarJenner family parted ways with their longtime makeup artist in June. All members of the family — Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner — unfollowed Bonelli on Instagram since the news broke.

A source who knows Bonelli and the Kardashians told PEOPLE that things actually turned sour late last year, when Bonelli allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it. They caught on and Kim stopped following her, but Khloé and Joyce remained amicable” until they severed ties, too.

“Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on,” the source added. “And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s— cray,’ which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top.”

However, Bonelli denied the rumors in July, claiming she was not let go by the family.

“I’ve never been fired,” Bonelli told PEOPLE exclusively. “When something personal happens, it’s just a personal thing and I don’t think it’s anyone’s business. But people should know, too, that I wasn’t fired and I love all of them and I’m proud of them, too.”

Although she did not go into specifics, Bonelli added, “Who hasn’t gotten in a fight with their girlfriends?”