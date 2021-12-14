Amazon Shoppers Say These Sweat-Wicking Pajamas 'Feel Way More Expensive Than They Are'

The Joyaria Bamboo Pajama Set is made from a bamboo viscose and spandex fabric blend that regulates your body temperature with every wear. Hot sleepers especially love them for combating hot flashes and night sweats, and many have purchased additional sets to rotate between. Beyond the pajamas' practical capabilities, reviewers shared that the "grown up jammies" offer more style than an old t-shirt, and several claimed that the button-up set looks and feels way more expensive than it actually is.