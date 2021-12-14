Amazon Shoppers Say These Sweat-Wicking Pajamas 'Feel Way More Expensive Than They Are'
For those who run hot during the night, bamboo pajamas are something to consider. The sweat-wicking fabric feels cool against the skin to ensure you stay comfortable all night long — and one pair in particular has kept plenty of Amazon shoppers from getting out of bed on time in the morning.
The Joyaria Bamboo Pajama Set is made from a bamboo viscose and spandex fabric blend that regulates your body temperature with every wear. Hot sleepers especially love them for combating hot flashes and night sweats, and many have purchased additional sets to rotate between. Beyond the pajamas' practical capabilities, reviewers shared that the "grown up jammies" offer more style than an old t-shirt, and several claimed that the button-up set looks and feels way more expensive than it actually is.
Buy It! Joyaria Bamboo Pajama Set, $48.99; amazon.com
"I call these my rich lady pajamas because they really do make me feel rich," said one shopper. "The fabric is sooo soft. They drape perfectly, and somehow when I'm hot at night they stay cool, [and] when I'm cold at night they keep me warm. It's hard to pry myself out of them to be a functioning member of society. I am going to buy more!"
"This pajama set is awesome in several ways," a different fan wrote. "First, the material is extremely comfortable, soft, cool in warm weather, yet also fairly warm now that the weather has turned cold. Secondly, the set is well-made. The sleeves, bottoms, and button-up areas are all decorated with piping which adds a 'finished' appearance… Overall, one would expect to pay a lot more for a great looking, high quality pair of pajamas."
Other compliments the affordable set has received in the reviews section include "great for zoom meetings," "a must for comfort and quality," and "the best pajamas in the world." Another reviewer elaborated on just how soft they are by sharing that they "don't want to take them off in the morning, and really look forward to putting them on again at night."
Pick up the bamboo pajama set that shoppers say will relax you the moment you slip them on for $49 on Amazon. Choose from 23 different colors in sizes S to XXL.
