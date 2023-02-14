Joy Behar Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'The View': 'My Gift to All the Old Guys on Valentine's Day'

Joy Behar is having quite an eventful Valentine's Day!

On Tuesday's episode of The View — which Behar has co-hosted for more than 20 years — the 80-year-old comedian suffered a wardrobe malfunction while filming.

Lucky for her, the incident happened during a commercial break.

"The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy's bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table," Whoopi Goldberg, 67, said as they returned from a break. "It was like an earthquake and suddenly the bra was like, 'Hello!' It was something else," she said.

"That was my special gift to all the old people out there on Valentine's Day," Behar quipped. "All the old guys."

Goldberg responded with a retort of her own: "Well she almost put my eye out from where I was sitting."

Though specifics aren't clear about what actually happened, Goldberg gave a little insight as they wrapped up the topic.

The Sister Act actress started to read the teleprompter to get the show back on track but couldn't resist making one more jab at Behar.

"You know, a whole lot of people are speculating about what's been hovering — it was her breasts — over American skies…" she teased.

"Just the left one!" Behar exclaimed.

Joy Behar. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Behar has no regrets when it comes to her time on The View — not even when she was briefly fired from her role in 2013.

In a recent interview with TIME, the 79-year-old comedian opened up about serving as a panelist on the daytime talk show from its launch in 1997 until 2013, and again in 2015 until present day.

Speaking about her temporary firing in 2013, Behar said of the incident: "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

Behar also discussed how she's been received by viewers over the years, claiming that "you have a power when you have that microphone. People don't like it."

"They don't like it that I'm a powerful person on The View, saying things that they don't like, but I'm sorry, that is where I'm at," she continued. "I'm a powerful person on The View; I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad."

"I'm sort of on extra time now. I don't have to work. I don't have to be on television," she told TIME. "I don't have to have the microphone. They want to give it to me, I'll take it."