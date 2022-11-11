Joy Behar Rewears Suit on 'The View' She First Wore 18 Years Ago: 'I Look Younger!' 

Joy Behar's throwback style moment comes one month after her 80th birthday celebration

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 02:48 PM
Joy Behar on The View
Photo: The View/Instagram

Joy Behar is giving them something to talk about.

On Thursday's episode of The View, the longtime talk show host, 80, wore the same chocolate brown suit she wore 18 years ago. (The reason it's still in her closet? It still "sparks joy," she explained — not to mention, it's designer. "We all have a little label whore in us!" she joked. )

A side-by-side photo shared to the series' Instagram shows the comedian wearing the suit in 2004 and in 2022.

The only switch-up is Behar's footwear – the star ditched her turquoise sandal stilettos (jokingly described as "slutty" by her cohost Ana Navarro) for a comfortable pair of black shoes.

"I thought that was a suit you stole from my closet — 'cause now Joy steals my clothes!" Navarro said. "But I wanted to ask, do you feel better about yourself today or 20 years ago?"

While Sunny Hostin marveled that her cohost looks "exactly the same," Behar disagreed: "I look younger."

But not much has changed otherwise, Behar said. "I'm a little grouchier. Noises annoy me more," she mused. "I've always been a little grouchy, it's my personality. I believe that negativity is funny, frankly. Positivity is not funny."

The New York City native recently celebrated her 80th birthday on The View in October alongside her cohosts.

The episode aired messages from Behar's celebrity friends – including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Jimmy Kimmel, Larry David and Sarah Silverman – who all shared heartfelt tributes to the star.

Behar was circumspect when celebrating alongside her friends.

"You know, this is what 80 looks like, okay! Gloria Steinem famously said 'This is what 40 looks like,' so I'm following Gloria," she said. "Last week, Judy Tenuta died — she was a wonderful, hilarious comedian. 72 years old, she had ovarian [cancer]. Bless her heart. So it's a privilege to be here."

THE VIEW JOY BEHAR
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

And, like the suits in her closet, don't look to Behar to retire anytime soon. She revealed to PEOPLE last month that she doesn't plan to slow down.

"I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she said. "I have no plans to retire."

Of her long-running stint on The View, Behar shared her appreciation for the job and the show itself: "It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways. Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."

