'New Bangs': Joy-Anna Duggar Debuts a Fresh Fall 'Do — and Her Sisters Love It!

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is rocking a new ‘do!

In a photo shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, each debuted a new look: bangs and a beard, respectively.

“Don’t just marry someone you can live with – Marry someone you cannot live without! I love you, my mountain Man!🖤😘” Joy-Anna, 22, captioned the smiling snap of the couple, featuring his facial hair and her fringe.

The mother of one, who shares 20-month-old son Gideon Martyn with Austin, added the hashtags: #hesmybestfriend #soooblessed #imarriedup #noshavenovember #livinglifetothefullest.

Also on her Instagram Story, Joy-Anna posted the same image, which she captioned, “I love you, my mountain Man! #noshavenovember #newbangs.”

Image zoom Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth austin and joy forsyth/instagram

The TLC personality’s hairstyle was met with an outpouring of compliments, including positive reviews from some of her sisters.

“Cute joy joy! 💞,” wrote Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

“Love the bangs, Joy joy! 😍🙌🏻” said Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

Wrote sister-in-law Anna Duggar, “The bangs look great👌🏻 Joy, you are so beautiful inside and out! 💞.”

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

Joy-Anna’s fresh cut comes five months after her older sister Jinger also changed up her hairstyle.

This past June, Jinger debuted a brighter and lighter hairdo and revealed that she had said goodbye to brunette and hello to blonde!

“Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer ☺️” she captioned the post. (Balayage is a method of hand painting highlights instead of using traditional foil.)

Although she switched up her hair color, Jinger, 25, kept her traditional long locks, which the Duggar daughters are known for.

In 2016, Jinger gave Counting On fans a behind-the-scenes look at styling her super-straight, waist-length strands.

In a video posted to the family’s website called “Jinger’s Hair Straightening Tips,” she talked to her fans through how she straightens and tames her “naturally curl hair” while dishing out tips and tricks to fight frizz (forgoing a brush, going to bed with wet hair, etc.).

The top tools for nailing Jinger’s style? Heat protectant spray, an old-school flat iron (circa the early 2000s, based on its appearance) and your fingers, since she “doesn’t use a brush.”