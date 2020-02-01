Jourdan Dunn Is a Bride-to-Be! Model Shows Off Her Diamond Engagement Ring from Fiancé

Jourdan Dunn is getting married!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old model announced her engagement on Instagram with a photo, in which she covered her eyes with one hand while her fiancé held up her other hand to show off the diamond engagement ring.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤,” she wrote.

A number of celebrities congratulated Dunn on her engagement in the comments section of the photo, including Hailey Bieber, who commented six heart emojis.

“CONGRATS!!!!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋,” said Empire star Taraji P. Henson, while Poppy Delevigne commented, “Yay BABY YAY 💫 SO happy for you.”

Dunn, who has a 10-year-old son Riley from a past relationship, has not publicly revealed the identity of her fiancé.

On Jan. 1, she shared a photo of the couple and Riley on a beach, but blurred out his face.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless 🙏🏾🤎🙏🏾,” Dunn wrote.

Dunn previously dated Younes Bendjima prior to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Although the Algerian model, 26, and the reality star, 40, called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship, a source told PEOPLE in December they were back together.

Along with modeling, Dunn has made numerous media appearances. In 2013, she appeared in the music video for Beyoncé‘s hit songs “Yoncé,” and “XO” from the singer’s fifth self-titled studio album.

Dunn also co-hosted a cooking show entitled Well Dunn onJay Z’s Life+Times YouTube channel. Several celebrity guests she had on the show included Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, 2 Chainz and Chanel Iman.