This Ruffle T-Shirt Dress Is Taking Amazon by Storm Thanks to These Flattering Features

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

T-shirt dresses are a must in any summer wardrobe. The casual-yet-cool style works for any occasion and is easy to transition from season to season (with the help of some layers), making it a bona fide necessity. But sometimes, this go-to item can start to feel a bit boring, especially when you’ve been staring at the same items on your clothing rack for months. This one fashionable Amazon find, however, may be just what you need to revamp your warm-weather look.

With a more enhanced shape than similar options, the Joteisy Ruffle Dress is what your typical t-shirt dress would look like if it got a face lift. It still has that familiar casual feel to it, but instead of a straight shape, this one comes with a flowing A-line structure that accentuates curves without clinging to your body. The tiered ruffles add a layering effect that's adorable and slimming, while the flared short sleeves highlight the shoulders in a way that makes the torso look longer and leaner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You won’t have to worry about your bust taking over the look, either, since the ruffles and tiers draw attention away from the region and onto different areas of your body. Thanks to these features, reviewers say the piece is a great option for those with larger busts (especially if they prefer a full-coverage fit).

This might be why, in just one day, sales for this ruffled t-shirt dress skyrocketed by more than 1,500 percent, according to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page (where the most popular items are featured daily). The huge spike in sales is certainly no fluke — tons of shoppers say they truly feel confident wearing this cute get-up. And though it’s tiered, they say it still feels lightweight, so it works perfectly in summer months.

“The dress is lined but it is a light liner and doesn't stick to you in the heat,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I wore it today in 80-degree humid weather and still felt comfortable. The fabric is very light and airy and has a bit of texture to it. It is well worth the price.”

This is the type of dress that’ll give you a fashionable edge the moment you slip into it. And based on the rave reviews it’s getting, we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes your new summer staple. Below, shop the popular piece, available in a whopping 25 colors, starting at just $26.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Joteisy O Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Dress in Light Blue, $25.98–$36.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Joteisy O Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Dress in White, $25.98–$36.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Joteisy O Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Dress in Lemon Yellow, $25.98–$36.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Joteisy O Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Dress in Yellow, $25.98–$36.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Joteisy O Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Dress in Watermelon Red, $25.98–$36.98; amazon.com