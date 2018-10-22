Joshua Kushner Shares Previously Unseen Wedding Photo of Karlie Kloss: 'I Married My Best Friend'

October 22, 2018

Joshua Kushner is offering an sweet peek at his surprise wedding to Karlie Kloss.

Days after tying the knot with the supermodel, 26, last Thursday, Kushner shared a snapshot from the nuptials in leafy upstate New York on Sunday. In the Instagram photo, a suited Kushner — whose brother is White House adviser Jared Kushner — proudly takes a picture of Kloss as she serenely gazes down at a bouquet of flowers.

With her blonde hair swept back, Kloss shows off her elegant custom Dior gown, complete with an illusion-style neckline, lace sleeves and a dramatic veil.

“I married my best friend,” the groom captioned the post, which his new wife liked. He added a red heart.

In the comment section, warm wishes poured in from Hollywood.

“Congratulations !!! So happy for you guys ! Wishing you a life time full of love and incredible experiences,” Gisele Bündchen commented.

“Love you brother,” Ashton Kutcher wrote.

“Congrats,” Jessica Alba chimed in. “Congrats man!!” Sophia Bush said.

On her Instagram Story, Kloss ate cake on the floor in her wedding dress at 2:00 a.m. and jetted off on a “48hr minimoon.”

“Where’s my husband?” Kloss asked as she boarded a plane on a windy tarmac. “There he is.”

Kushner and Kloss got married in front of fewer than 80 people after announcing their engagement in July. They plan to host a larger celebration in the spring.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend in attendance told PEOPLE.

