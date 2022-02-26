Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith posed for photos at the Gucci show in Milan, where they flaunted their couple style

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out in Gucci for Milan Fashion Week Date Night

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

The stylish couple attended the Gucci show in Milan on Friday, where they posed for photos after arriving at the event. In one photo, Jackson, 43, grins beside Turner-Smith, 35, in front of a patterned background reading "Exquisite Gucci" in colorful text.

Jackson wore a pale blue Gucci suit, which he paired with a white shirt and white Gucci sneakers. Turner-Smith wore a romantic, neutral lace gown, which featured a neck-piece and an asymmetrical hem.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black lace gloves, strappy black heels, and a black purse embellished with silver grommets.

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

While the couple posed together, they also took some solo shots showing off their outfits at the event, which was also attended by stars like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Serena Williams.

Turner-Smith previously modeled for Gucci and walked the label's Hollywood Boulevard runway in Los Angeles in November 2021, where she rocked a dramatic red coat and platform heels. Prior to walking the Gucci runway, she was chosen as the face of Gucci's Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection in July 2021.

Turner-Smith and Jackson first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and tied the knot a year later in 2019. Since marrying, they have welcomed one child, a daughter, who was born in April 2020.

Joshua Jackson arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The Queen & Slim star opened up about her relationship with Jackson while speaking to PEOPLE in October 2021, saying at the time, "It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad."

She also described life as a first-time mom, adding, "I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."

In April 2021, Turner-Smith said she and Jackson felt lucky to have found one another.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she told PEOPLE. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."