Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out in Gucci for Milan Fashion Week Date Night
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith enjoyed a glamorous date night at Milan Fashion Week.
The stylish couple attended the Gucci show in Milan on Friday, where they posed for photos after arriving at the event. In one photo, Jackson, 43, grins beside Turner-Smith, 35, in front of a patterned background reading "Exquisite Gucci" in colorful text.
Jackson wore a pale blue Gucci suit, which he paired with a white shirt and white Gucci sneakers. Turner-Smith wore a romantic, neutral lace gown, which featured a neck-piece and an asymmetrical hem.
She accessorized her look with a pair of black lace gloves, strappy black heels, and a black purse embellished with silver grommets.
While the couple posed together, they also took some solo shots showing off their outfits at the event, which was also attended by stars like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Serena Williams.
Turner-Smith previously modeled for Gucci and walked the label's Hollywood Boulevard runway in Los Angeles in November 2021, where she rocked a dramatic red coat and platform heels. Prior to walking the Gucci runway, she was chosen as the face of Gucci's Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection in July 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Turner-Smith and Jackson first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and tied the knot a year later in 2019. Since marrying, they have welcomed one child, a daughter, who was born in April 2020.
The Queen & Slim star opened up about her relationship with Jackson while speaking to PEOPLE in October 2021, saying at the time, "It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad."
She also described life as a first-time mom, adding, "I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."
In April 2021, Turner-Smith said she and Jackson felt lucky to have found one another.
RELATED: Joshua Jackson Defends Jodie Turner-Smith After 'Racist and Misogynist' Criticism of Her Proposal
"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she told PEOPLE. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."
"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose," she noted. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.' "