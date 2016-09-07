When Bachelor in Paradise‘s Josh Murray sat down with Neil Lane in Mexico to peruse engagement rings before his proposal to Amanda Stanton on the show’s Sept. 6 finale, “it brought up old memories,” says the franchise’s go-to-jeweler. Indeed, Lane had worked with the former pro-baseball player two years ago when he picked out a ring for Andi Dorfman, who won Murray’s heart on season 10 of The Bachelorette.

“We fell right back into it, kind of like seeing an old pal,” says Lane. “He was the same warm-hearted guy with the same energy and a desire to find love.” But this time, Murray seemed even more smitten and, says Lane, “like he really met his forever partner, in Amanda.”

Eager for something “truly romantic”, Murray honed in on a 2.5-carat centrally-set square-cut diamond and platinum ring, that boasts a diamond-pave set band decorated with over 235 smaller round diamonds.

Josh and Amanda Neil Lane Diamond Ring

“Josh thought it would be perfect for her,” says Lane, who felt Murray’s affection for his fiancée-to-be “wasn’t a lark” and adds, “He expressed how much he really loved Amanda, how he’d met her kids and he just seemed so warm-hearted and very much in love.”