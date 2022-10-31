The Duhamels have a strong sense of humor.

Newlyweds Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari, who wed in September, made light of their age difference — about 21 years — for their first Halloween as a married couple. The actor dressed up as J. Howard Marshall, while his model wife dressed up as Anna Nicole Smith.

Billionaire Marshall married young model Smith in 1994 when he was 89 and she was 26, making headlines for the extreme age gap in their relationship. Duhamel, 49, and Mari, 28, who have also garnered chatter about their ages, channeled the couple at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

Duhamel wore a bald cap and suit and used a walker. Mari took a page out of Smith's book and wore a platinum blonde wig and teeny tiny little black dress. She posted a video on Instagram of their looks, writing, "What age difference? Ladies and gentlemen Anna Nicole Smith & J. Howard Marshall ♥️"

The couple — who got engaged back in January — tied the knot during a ceremony in September in Fargo, North Dakota.

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017.

The Transformers star then revealed he was engaged to Mari on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach in January 2022. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

The Casamigos Halloween party, hosted by the brand's co-founder Rande Gerber, 60, and his wife, Cindy Crawford, 56, drew tons of celebrities to the Beverly Hills, California, locale. The couple dressed up in a western theme — Gerber as a cowboy and Crawford donning a leather corset and white dress with boots.

Their kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber, were also in attendance in costume. Kaia was dressed in a Matrix-inspired black latex suit, with a slicked-back hairstyle. The American Horror Stories actress, 21, completed the look with a pair of shades.

Presley, 23, for his part, went as Fred Flinstone, while his girlfriend, Lexi Wood, dressed up as Wilma. The pair posted several snaps of their costume on Instagram, showing off his simple patterned orange matching set in contrast to her daring, midriff-baring white one.

Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also made an appearance channeling another real-life couple: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox, 36, sizzled in a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline.

She fully committed to the iconic look with a bleached wig, big lips, bigger nails and a glowing fresh tan while showing some PDA with MGK.

MGK, 32, had the Mötley Crüe drummer's aesthetic down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos, black leather pants and a layer of black eyeliner to complement his jet-black hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Rebel Wilson also stepped out for her first Halloween with girlfriend Ramona Agruma — in Barbie boxes! Wilson, 42, was joined by Agruma, and friends Carly Steel, Jacob Andreou, and Marissa Montgomery, as they all rocked pink boxes and proper Barbie attire. In an Instagram picture of the five-piece doll ensemble, Wilson wrote the caption, "Come of Barbies, let's go party! Happy Halloween!"

Each of Wilson's pals went as a different version of the classic Barbie doll, with Wilson opting for a Barbie in a pink dress and dark red heels. Andreou threw on some blonde hair to go as Ken, while Montgomery brought out a sparkly pink dress and tall pink boots.