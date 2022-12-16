Josh Brolin Rings in the Holiday Season by Getting a New Tattoo After Having Most of His Ink Removed

In April, Josh Brolin opened up about his decision to remove most of his tattoos

By
Published on December 16, 2022
josh brolin tattoo
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Josh Brolin/instagram

Josh Brolin is celebrating Christmas with new ink.

The Avengers star, 54, unveiled the tattoo in a video shared on Instagram Friday. The clip features Brolin getting his arm tattooed by famed artist Dr. Woo, who is seen filling in a portion of an animal skull that is sitting on top of an anchor.

Brolin ended the video by sticking out his tongue at the camera.

The star brought a festive vibe to the moment by playing Bing Crosby's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" over the video.

He also added celebratory emojis, writing in the caption, "🎄⚓️⚡️"

The new ink comes months after Brolin opened up about getting most of his tattoos removed.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April, Brolin discussed his decision to change his appearance.

"You cultivate a look that you carry with you all the time that has worked for my career, and then personally I've had to slowly let that look go."

He explained, "It's kind of like having tattoos — I have this one now, it's my son's drawing — but I used to be covered. I had them all taken off."

Brolin said he was once asked why he removed his tattoos, to which he answered, "Because I don't need them anymore."

RELATED VIDEO: Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'

He shared that his appearance without tattoos is already "intimidating", adding, "But the truth is I'm scared s---less. I don't want to look like I'm in a position, even though I look like I always want to be in a position, and that's how to avoid that, to project something that's a performance art."

Meanwhile, Brolin has been showing off his physique. Earlier this week, he shared a shirtless selfie after wrapping Dune: Part Two, out next year.

"Dune did it," Brolin wrote in the caption, crediting the sequel for whipping him into shape.

He was met with positive affirmations in the comments section from some famous pals. "You've dune it again, brother. The spice is strong here," Mark Ruffalo wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hellz yeah!!" Dave Bautista commented. "Call me if you need a body double," Anthony Hopkins joked, as Brolin's wife, Kathryn Boyd, commented some fire emojis.

