Jordyn Woods Sports Gold Mini Dress as She Steps Out in London After Cheating Scandal

The model is in London to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection

By
Robyn Merrett
March 25, 2019 09:28 PM

Jordyn Woods is doing her best to put all the cheating drama behind her.

On Monday, Woods, 21, was photographed on her way to dinner at Sushi Samba in London’s Notting Hill area with her mom Elizabeth Woods.

For the outing, which comes a month after news broke that Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, the model wore a shimmery gold slip dress paired with a brown leather coat, a Louis Vuitton mini chapeau hat box handbag and heeled sandals. She also sported gold jewelry and soft makeup.

Woods, who is in London to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection, shared a series of photos of her look on Instagram.

“Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow! Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them,” Woods captioned one post.

The photo comes just a few hours after Woods expressed her excitement to be back in the European city.

“Happy to be back good morning London… don’t mind all of the photos I’m going to be posting this week,” Woods captioned a photo, which shows her posing in a grey tracksuit underneath a grey fur coat paired with a Dior handbag and Off-White sneakers.

Jordyn Woods
Splash News Online

Woods previously announced her big trip to London last week, writing “I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eyelureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!”

Last month, the model, famously known for being Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, to share her side of the cheating scandal, claiming that Thompson, 27, kissed her while she was leaving an afterparty at the NBA player’s house weeks ago.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, 47, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Although Woods has admitted she made a mistake, she denied being the reason why Thompson and Kardashian, 34, are no longer together.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Thompson and Kardashian parent 11-month-old daughter True.

Shortly after Woods’ interview was posted online, Kardashian slammed the modeltweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

However, in a series of emotional tweets, Kardashian softened her tone, placing the blame fully on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

After the scandal broke, Woods kept a low profile, but returned to the public eye Friday. The model was seen smiling as she left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, where she was joined by YouTube star and artist Justin Roberts, and her mother.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Debuts Dramatic Short Hair in First Post After Tristan Thompson Scandal: ‘Be Grateful’

Woods dressed to impress for her night out on the town, wearing a plunging black velvet blazer and a matching micro-mini skirt, which she paired with sheer black tights and a pair of chic black boots.

Woods went on to share a photo from the outing on Saturday, which showed her leaning against a pool table. Choosing to let the image speak for itself, she shared the photo with a single black heart emoji.

Woods is starring in Roberts’ new video for “Too Much,” dropping on April 12.

