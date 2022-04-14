Jordyn Woods and Little Sister Jodie Work Out Together in Matching High Ponytails

Jordyn Woods and little sister Jodie Woods were a stylish sister act during a recent sweat session.

The sisters rocked complementary looks to attend a Gymshark After Dark event in West Hollywood, Calif. Thursday.

Posing for photos together beforehand, they both wore on-trend activewear and matching sleek, high ponytails.

Jordyn, 24, donned a black two-piece set featuring a zippered tank top and high-waisted leggings from the fitness label and accessorized with a lightweight black bomber jacket and sleek grey sneakers.

Jordyn woods Jordyn Woods | Credit: RACHPOOT.COM

Having some fun with color, Jodie, 15, chose a neon yellow two-piece set with a similar subtle print, although she replaced leggings with biker shorts. Jodie wore a grey sweater tied around her shoulders and jet black sneakers. She carried a black baguette bag as well.

Showing off their athletic looks against a backdrop of neon lights and palm trees, the pair were joined at the event by celebrities like model Delilah Belle Hamlin, who also posed for photos.



Delilah Belle Delilah Belle Hamlin | Credit: RACHPOOT.COM

Hamlin, 23, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, rocked a black, athletic two-piece set identical to the one Jordyn chose.

Hamlin made the outfit her own by adding a bulky silver chain and orange-tinted sunglasses to accessorize. She also wore bulky black sneakers with white laces and white ankle socks to tie everything together.

Jordyn has been candid in the past about how meaningful staying fit has been for her, even sharing that working out "saved" her while promoting her fitness app FrstPlace.

"About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness," she wrote. "