Jordyn Woods Shares Her Love for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Products amid Kylie Jenner Drama

Jordyn Woods has officially (sorta) chimed in on what's been going on with Selena Gomez.

Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, is seemingly voicing her support for Gomez amid her alleged drama with Jenner and Hailey Bieber. In a now-expired Snapchat story, Woods is seen in full glam relaxing on a couch while applying lip liner with the caption, "Love this lip liner." She followed the first video with a zoomed-in clip of the product she was applying, revealing it to be Rare Beauty — Gomez's makeup brand. Adding a caption to the video, "If you're wondering the shade color." The shade is called Kind Words.

Fans quickly took notice of Woods' video, leaving all kinds of comments with their own opinions about what she might be trying to say. One fan tweeted, "The SHADE… no pun intended," while another said, "Jordan woods has entered the chat and I'm all ears."

The supposed drama started when Gomez shared a video showing off her brows that she said she accidentally over-laminated. Soon after she posted the video, Jenner shared an Instagram Story with the words, "this was an accident?????" typed across her eyebrows before posting a screenshot of her and Bieber on FaceTime with each of their cameras zoomed in on their brows. Both Jenner and Gomez publicly denied the feud.

Prior to this, Bieber came under fire for posting (and quickly deleting) a TikTok video with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye where they lip-synced to a viral audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." The video made no mention of Gomez, but fans thought it was directed toward her.

When the video was brought to the Only Murders in the Building star's attention later, she was quick to shut down any drama. "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," Gomez commented on the video, which was shared on Jan. 9 by user @ellenacuario.

Since the alleged drama has blown up, Gomez has announced she will be taking a break from social media.

She said, "I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."