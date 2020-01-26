Jordyn Woods' Mom Claps Back at Trolls Accusing Her Daughter of Getting a Butt Lift

Jordyn Woods‘ mom, Elizabeth Woods, is refuting claims that her daughter got a butt lift after the 22-year-old’s recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, the reality star shared a series of photos to her social media, showing off her backside in a tight dress. “A lil less talkin, a lil more action,” she captioned her photo, along with a winking emoji.

Shortly after, several users commented on the post, accusing the model of getting surgery to achieve the look. “Whose [sic] ur surgeon,” one fan asked.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says Criticism About Her Weight ‘Completely Broke’ Her

“When the bbl hits,” another user wrote, seemingly referencing a Brazilian butt lift — a procedure which uses “fat transfer techniques to achieve a fuller, rounder buttock contour,” according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

Woods’ mom Elizabeth was quick to respond to the trolls with her own Instagram post, asserting that, “No one has gotten any butt lifts.”

Image zoom Elizabeth Woods/Instagram

The mom of four explained that since Jordyn is her daughter, “she has my genetics.”

“We have ass naturally!” Elizabeth quipped. “This is one of the craziest things that I keep reading.”

Then, the matriarch urged followers to “focus on important things and make a positive change.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga & More Stars Who’ve Open Up About the Bullying They Faced as Kids

In October 2019, Jordyn revealed previous criticisms about her body “completely broke” her and said her “lowest moment” was when she was photographed for the first time by the paparazzi while hanging out with her friend Willow Smith.

“I remember sitting in front of my computer reading it, and tears just started coming out of my eyes. I couldn’t understand how grown people could sit and pick apart a young girl,” she said. “Reading those comments at 12-13 years old was probably the most heartbreaking thing to me ever.”