Jordyn Woods Launches Size-Inclusive Activewear Line and Gets Kylie Jenner's Stamp of Approval

Jordyn Woods is following in best friend Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps and launching her own business.

The model, 20, has been secretly designing her debut fashion brand SECNDNTURE for the past year and she finally unveils it to the world today. The size-inclusive, street style activewear line features bold designs at affordable prices (everything’s under $80!) in sizes XS to 2X.

Woods tells PEOPLE she became inspired to start her own company after gaining a passion for working out. “I went through a lot of different things and working out became my therapy, especially after losing my dad. And through working out all the time I realized that there was kind of not an activewear line that was super quality and affordable and size-inclusive so I decided, ‘Why not make my own'” she says.

Her 24-piece debut collection — including supportive sports bras, leggings, bodysuits, hoodies, jackets and more — was designed with both function and fashion in mind, which is reflected in the brand’s name.

“I already had the name SECNDNTRE saved in my notes for something in the future. It was a name I thought of and it all kind of made sense to use it because I feel like ‘second nature’ means something that comes natural to you,” Woods tells us. “And activewear should come natural to you. You shouldn’t have to put much thought into it.”

Although Woods says she didn’t poll friends when she was coming up with the designs because “she didn’t want to jinx it,” the star says she just began showing off her pieces this past week, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. One big fan? Her BFF Kylie.

“She was excited for me because she knows this is something that I have been wanting to do for a while and I love designing. I am always designing different things, so to finally see me do something on my own and have my own brand is exciting for her,” Woods says.

“And the fact that she also has her own business, she knows how exciting it can be.”

Out of every piece in the line, there’s one Woods is the most proud of: leggings with a built-in waist trainer.

“It’s my most innovative piece,” she explains. “When I workout I wear the sweatband. It helps keep your core tight and maximize the workout. I decided why not kill two birds with one stone because sometimes I forget my band or it doesn’t work with the leggings I am wearing. I haven’t seen leggings with the sweatband built-in done before.”

When designing, it was imperative for Woods to make sure her pieces worked on a wide range of body types because as she grew up, the model never felt like she could shop for cute clothes in her sizes.

“Growing up I was a tomboy. I wasn’t super confident. I felt like there weren’t many options for clothing out there, which enhanced my tomboy-ness because I would just wear my dad’s big shirts or my brother’s big shirts,” she says. “It was discouraging to go to the mall. I knew I couldn’t find anything that would fit me or look cute.”



But as Woods got older and broke into the modeling business, she really began to appreciate her curves.

“When I started modeling I gained a lot of confidence because I had to go out of my comfort zone,” she says. “And I realized that my individuality was my greatest gift and that I have this physical body and I can’t change it so you have to love it.”



But like anyone else, the star admits even to this day she sometimes has trouble keeping positive. “It still is something that everyone struggles with from day-to-day,” Woods tells us. “But for the most part I think that I am pretty confident in my skin.”