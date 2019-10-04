Jordyn Woods Launches First Hair Extensions Line: 'I Am So Proud of This Project'

Jordyn Woods is making her mark on the beauty world with her newest “dream” collection of hair extensions.

The 22-year-old model — who has already built business ventures in fashion and makeup — teamed up with hair extensions company Easilocks to launch the Jordyn Woods x Easilocks collection, the model announced to Instagram Wednesday.

As Woods’ first hair extensions line, she revealed that she began the collaboration “over a year ago” and is “SO happy” with how the line came out.

The collection includes three pieces — a lace U part, the fringe, and the ponytail, all which come in a “gorgeous collection of 18 different multi-tonal shades” ranging from $35 to $80.

“You guys know I love to change up my hair and I’ve loved experimenting with so many different looks over the years,” Woods wrote in an Instagram announcing the news, adding that she “loves how easy and quick they are to put in yourself.”

Woods explained on the product’s website that her hair is a “huge part of [her] identity” which is why she wanted to “create hair that is great quality and affordable.”

“For me, this is a dream partnership that I am really proud of and I cannot wait for all girls to be able to change it up and try some new looks and styles,” she added.

The model’s beauty announcement comes just weeks after she celebrated her 22nd birthday — and for the first time in years, most likely without her former BFF Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 21, cut ties with her longtime best friend earlier this year after Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True.

A source tells PEOPLE Woods rang in her birthday one day early with close friends and family at an “intimate dinner” at TAO in downtown Hollywood on Sunday night. According to the insider, Woods’ mom Elizabeth had one of her daughter’s childhood drawings printed in 3D on her birthday cake.

Woods explained to Teen Vogue in August that she’s working on finding her “self-worth” in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told the magazine. “This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

Jordyn Woods x Easilocks is available now online.