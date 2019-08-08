Jordyn Woods Just Got a New Forearm Tattoo from Elbow to Wrist

Image zoom ZListR / BACKGRID

Jordyn Woods is inked up!

On Tuesday afternoon, the 21-year-old model was seen leaving a private tattoo studio in Los Angeles with a fresh bandage on her left forearm.

Later that day, she took to her Instagram Stories — and in a since-deleted video — teased fans about her new ink, which was still covered up by the bandage. From the video, followers could see that the tattoo runs on the outer side of her left forearm, extending from her elbow all the way to her wrist.

The new tat was reportedly done by her brother, John, who the model tagged in the video.

Woods’ new ink, however, isn’t her first. In addition to the many she already has, three years ago the young star got a friendship tattoo with then-BFF Kylie Jenner.

In May 2016, the duo honored their bond (having been best friends since the summer after eighth grade, Woods explained in the 2017 Life of Kylie season premiere) with tiny red friendship tattoos on their inner pinkies, inked by popular celeb tattoo artist JonBoy.

The former besties have been estranged for several months now, following Woods’ involvement in the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, earlier this year. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, 21, unfollowed Woods on Instagram — a move the makeup mogul’s sisters had made following the scandal.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was starting to bug Kylie.”

“They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn,” the source shared, adding, “Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie.”

“Kylie is just over it,” the source explained. “She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram, was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

Woods, however, is still hoping for a reconciliation.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods told Cosmopolitan UK for their September cover issue of Jenner.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God,” she added. “And come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”