Jordyn Woods Is Converting an Entire Bedroom into a Closet at Her New House

Jordyn Woods moved out of longtime BFF Kylie Jenner's Calabasas home after their fallout following her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson

By Kaitlyn Frey
July 01, 2019 12:27 PM
Jordyn Woods is ready for a fresh start – and a dream closet! – as she settles into her new home.

The 21-year-old star, who moved out of longtime best friend Kylie Jenner‘s house following the fallout from her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson, revealed she has big plans for her Los Angeles home as she gets design plans underway.

“It’s not like this right now, but I want to have one closet that’s my everyday basics and athleisure. Then I want to have one nicer, occasional outfit closet. I have some space now, so I want to make one of my rooms a full closet,” Woods tells PEOPLE at the launch of her latest boohoo fashion collection in New York City.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com
She adds, “I’m a huge sneaker person, so I’ll have to have a whole wall of shoes too.”

It’s been a challenging few months for Woods, who dealt with her public fallout from the Kardashian-Jenner family after allegedly making out with Khloé Kardashian’s ex, and reliving the drama as it plays out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But now, Woods finally feels like she’s in a good place.

“I feel like I’m coming into my womanhood and finding myself,” the star says.

Woods is switching her focus to pursuing her fashion career, starting with her second collaboration with boohoo (her first launched in 2016).

“Growing up I was always like a bigger girl. I was so discouraged to go shopping all the time because I could never find any options that would fit me like everyone else and be cute,” she says. “As I got into the fashion industry myself I always wanted to make sure that no matter what I did or what I worked on, it was size inclusive because I had to go through it myself, what would it be like if I didn’t provide clothing for as many people as I could.”

The boohoo x Jordyn Woods collection is available now at boohoo.com.

