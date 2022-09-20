Jordyn Woods Celebrates 25th Birthday in Sultry Black Dress – And It's Only $11

Jordyn Woods, who turns 25 on Sept. 23, celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns and their famous friends

By
Published on September 20, 2022 08:45 PM
Mon, Sep 19 2022 JORDYN WOODS CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY AND COLLECTION LAUNCH WITH SHEIN The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles, CA : Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Jordyn Woods celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded bash.

On Monday night, Woods, who turns 25 on Sept. 23, commemorated her special day and the launch of her SHEIN collaboration with a French glamour-themed party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

For the festivities, Woods showed off the SHEIN SXY Contrast Mesh Rhinestone Dress from her collection with the international online retailer. The mini black dress, which is only $11, features a velvet patterned front to complement her shape and sheer cutouts on the sides.

She paired the dress with a lavish full-length black fur, a sparkly silver clutch, and strappy black and silver sandals. Woods completed her look with a silver necklace and an elegant top bun.

Mon, Sep 19 2022 JORDYN WOODS CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY AND COLLECTION LAUNCH WITH SHEIN The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles, CA : Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

She posed with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, who kept his look simple and classy with a black button-up, black slacks, sunglasses, and a gold chain statement piece.

Inside the party, burlesque dancers took the stage while guests indulged in champagne and themed cocktails.

A custom-made birthday cake was also brought out as Woods' friends sang happy birthday to her before hitting the dance floor for the rest of the night.

Along with Towns, some of Woods' special guests included Jaden Smith, Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani, along with Selling the OC stars Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona and Lauren Shortt.

RELATED VIDEO: Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'

Love Island alum Justine Ndiba and former The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya were also in attendance.

On Instagram Woods continued the theme as she posed in front of a classic Rolls Royce holding a black lace fan and wearing black sheer gloves and a watch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"birthday week started strong💎if you showed up for me, I love you!" she wrote alongside the festive snaps.

Related Articles
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Hits the Stage in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson and More
Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Celebrate in L.A., Plus Zac Efron, Serena Williams and More
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine looks dapper while stepping out with a friend in Los Angeles
Chris Pine Gets Dressy in L.A., Plus Penelope Cruz, Mariah Carey, Christy Turlington and More
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Turn Heads in Toronto, Plus Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and More
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Gabrille Union
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Vacation in Spain, Plus Regina Hall, Alessandra Ambrósio and More
Rumer Willis
The Willis Sisters Make a Splash, Plus Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Strong, Heather Rae El Moussa and More
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan and More
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina and Josh Hall Celebrate for a Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once
George Clooney
George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More
Tracee ELlis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Her Beauty Line to London, Plus Simu Liu, Sofia Carson, Maya Hawke and More