Jordyn Woods Celebrates 25th Birthday in Sultry Black Dress – And It's Only $11

Jordyn Woods celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded bash.

On Monday night, Woods, who turns 25 on Sept. 23, commemorated her special day and the launch of her SHEIN collaboration with a French glamour-themed party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

For the festivities, Woods showed off the SHEIN SXY Contrast Mesh Rhinestone Dress from her collection with the international online retailer. The mini black dress, which is only $11, features a velvet patterned front to complement her shape and sheer cutouts on the sides.

She paired the dress with a lavish full-length black fur, a sparkly silver clutch, and strappy black and silver sandals. Woods completed her look with a silver necklace and an elegant top bun.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

She posed with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, who kept his look simple and classy with a black button-up, black slacks, sunglasses, and a gold chain statement piece.

Inside the party, burlesque dancers took the stage while guests indulged in champagne and themed cocktails.

A custom-made birthday cake was also brought out as Woods' friends sang happy birthday to her before hitting the dance floor for the rest of the night.

Along with Towns, some of Woods' special guests included Jaden Smith, Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani, along with Selling the OC stars Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona and Lauren Shortt.

Love Island alum Justine Ndiba and former The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya were also in attendance.

On Instagram Woods continued the theme as she posed in front of a classic Rolls Royce holding a black lace fan and wearing black sheer gloves and a watch.

"birthday week started strong💎if you showed up for me, I love you!" she wrote alongside the festive snaps.