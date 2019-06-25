Jordyn Woods Announces Fashion Line Following KUWTK Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Episode

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods/Instagram

A Jordyn Woods fashion line is on the horizon.

The 21-year-old model announced a new style collaboration with boohoo.com on Monday, sharing a video of herself leaning against a convertible while wearing a mini dress, waterfall-style earrings, stiletto heels and bedazzled sunglasses with her initials covering the lenses.

“Something exciting is coming … 👀 #boohooxjordynwoods@boohoo,” she teased in the caption.

Sharing the same clip, boohoo.com captioned it, “This summer, we welcome back the one and only @jordynwoods. 👀👄 Tag your favourite babe to let them know and shop the full collection from 26.06.2019. #BOOHOOxJORDYNWOODS“

The collaboration will be Woods’ second with boohoo.com, after an initial launch in 2016 when the star told PEOPLE, “This has been an incredible opportunity to design a collection that embraces all body types. I have been supported and encouraged to create something that all women can have access to and that I am proud of.”

Woods’ newest fashion collaboration will include 60 pieces from $15 to $60 in sizes 2 to 26, according to Refinery29, who spoke to Woods about the collection ahead of its Wednesday release.

“It wouldn’t feel right for me if every body type wouldn’t be able to wear something I designed,” she told the outlet of its size-inclusive range. “I’ve been in situations to where there has been cute clothes that I couldn’t get in my size and I know how it feels.”

“With Instagram and everything else, it’s easy to compare yourself to others but what I’ve learned is that the best part about you is that no one is you,” she added in her conversation with Refinery29. “That is powerful.”

Woods’ announcement came hours after the two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on Sunday. The episode chronicled her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, which finally unfolded on the E! reality series just over four months after the news first broke.

“Jordyn is the only one that can give Khloé [Kardashian] information, and she has gone radio silent now,” said Kim Kardashian West at one point in the episode. “It just must be such a frustrating situation for Khloé to be in, not knowing what’s going on and just wanting answers.”

“It really took a lot of strength from Khloé to try to make this work for her family and give it a second shot after everything that she had been through,” she added. “It just sucks because she’s my sister and my best friend, and the fact that she’s going through something, just really, really hurts.”

Aside from his reported tryst with Woods, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, was also allegedly unfaithful just days before Kardashian, 34, gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.