Jordin Sparks Rewears Dress That's Been in Her Closet for a Decade: 'It's Vintage Now, Honey!'

Jordin Sparks looked stunning on the red carpet at Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. She also gave us a case of style déjà vu.

The 'No Air' singer, 32, posted side-by-side shots of her look for the night out alongside an image of herself from the 2012 American Music Awards wearing the same dress from Etro's fall 2012 collection.

"If you thought this dress looked familiar, ding ding," she captioned the post showcasing her epic rewear. "It's been in my closet for a decade….it's vintage now, honey!!! 💁🏽‍♀️✨"

For both events, Sparks posed for photos wearing a plunging patterned evening gown. On Saturday, she wore her hair in a half-up cornrow style while in 2010, she selected a slicked back updo.

The former Masked Dancer contestant opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 about her hair journey and her changing perspective on beauty.

"I think as a kid it was pretty [hard] because I didn't know what to do with [my hair] when I was younger," Sparks revealed at the time.

She added that she went "overboard on it" once she figured out how to style it.

"From there, it was all about trying to get back to a healthy normal length," she said. "I finally found products that worked for me and I've been using the same shampoo and conditioner ever since."

The American Idol winner also revealed how welcoming her son DJ, now 3, with husband Dana Isaiah changed her perspective on beauty.

"I just find it so beautiful to see how selfless moms can be," she explained. "How the beauty always shines through when we're exhausted, even when we want to breakdown and cry. I feel like every woman has that [resilience] inside of them. They're raising the next Ruth Bader Ginsburg."