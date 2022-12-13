Jordin Sparks Says Healthy Curls Make Her Feel 'Complete': 'It's My Crown'

While Jordin Sparks' journey with her natural hair is "ever continuing", she is enjoying a full circle moment having just been named the newest brand ambassador for popular beauty brand Cantu Beauty.

The "No Air" singer, 32, who used its haircare growing up, spoke to PEOPLE about her love for the brand, which goes beyond celebrating women of color and their unique curls to also give back to Black and Brown communities.

"Everything that they stand for really speaks to me. Besides their amazing products for coils and curls and waves and straight tresses (among her favorites: Cantu Beauty's Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream), they also want to do more than just be a brand that sells products," Sparks says. "They want to uplift the next generation of young women in our communities and anything that I can be a part of that helps encourage women is where I want to be."

Sparks continues, "I remember hearing a quote that said, 'You have two hands, one to help yourself and one to help others.' And I've always lived my life by that," she continues. "For me, what is this platform that I have if I can't use it to do something better in the world and to add beauty or encouragement and be able to uplift other people."

The American Idol season 6 winner has been reflecting on her own hair journey as she announces her new partnership.

As a Black woman, Sparks says that while it was challenging learning how to manage her curls and she often felt "overwhelmed" walking into a beauty supply store, she says that "frustrating" era is behind her, and she has learned that her hair is her "crown."

"I always loved my curly hair because you get the best of both worlds. We can have our curls, they can be wild and free, but then we can turn around the next day and have the most beautiful pressed hair ever," the singer says. "And I think that that's really beautiful because it's indicative of all the ways that we can be and all the things that we can represent as well."

Sparks adds that her versatile curls "just do whatever they want. I love that about them. I never know what I'm gonna get. It keeps me on my toes. My hair is free and it's fun and that's really how I'm feeling within myself."

Sparks shares that part of keeping her hair healthy involves giving it time to breathe and leaving it alone after manipulating it often for various work obligations, admitting that her curls "are still recovering and totally need some TLC" after competing on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

"When I look in the mirror and my curls are healthy and shiny and just bouncing, it makes me feel like everything is complete and reflects what's on the inside," Sparks explains. "Because on the inside I'm wild and I'm free and I'm healthy and if my hair reflects that, it makes me smile a little bit bigger in the mirror."

The "Stop This Feeling" singer previously broke down her hair care routine after finding the products that keep her curls in top shape. But she jokes that she may ask a few friends with "gorgeous" hair for additional tips.

In the meantime, maintaining a hair care regimen is something that Sparks is teaching her and husband Dana Isaiah's 4-year-old son Dana Isaiah Jr. — a.k.a. DJ. She gushes over her baby boy's curls and how he even reminds her to stay on top of caring for it.

"DJ loves his hair, we have not cut it since he was born and he's very adamant that he does not want to cut his hair," Sparks tells PEOPLE, noting that she's proudly teaching him about his tight curl pattern, protective styles, and bonnets.

"He definitely loves his hair at the moment. Once he gets a little bit more independent and has to start doing it himself, I'm sure there might be a little frustration, but I've been in his shoes so I'll be able to help him walk through it," the musician continues. "But he loves his curls and he loves his hair. So I'm very, very grateful that he kind of knows the importance of that already."