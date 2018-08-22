This Is the Exact $3 Salt Spray All the Guys Were Obsessing Over on Bachelor in Paradise

Jordan Kimball may have brought some serious drama to Monday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, but before his outburst directed towards many of the women as well as arch nemesis David Ravitz, the male model also gave the show a dose of grooming expertise.

As his fellow cast member Bibiana Julian hinted at earlier in the same episode, it can be hard to stay “cute” in the heat of Sayulita, Mexico, where Paradise is filmed. However, the men seem to have it figured out — thanks to a secret beauty-product weapon, courtesy of Kimball (plus, you know, that whole “not wearing makeup” thing).

“The most important thing that I brought was my hair product,” Kimball is heard saying matter-of-factly during the episode’s end-of-show blooper clip. “You know, keeping with the salt spray and coconut water treatment.”

Courtesy ABC

The product in question, although the label is blurred, appears to be Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, which is available at Target for under $5, or under $3 for the travel size. (And yes, it’s technically a women’s product, but clearly it has universal appeal.)

RELATED: 7 New Drugstore Shampoos for Every Hair Need

Fellow contestant Colton Underwood seemingly approved, telling Kimball his styling is “pristine.” Eventually, all the guys get on board, and Kimball is instructing them on the art of salt spray.

“Do like seven sprays around your head,” he tells Joe Amabile, a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe. “And then let it sit for the next five minutes, and then run your hands through it.”

The product eventually becomes the talk of Paradise, not only with the guys but with the ladies as well. When Kendall Long asks about it, Kimball goes onto explain how it smells great too. “I mean, tropical banana? Amazing.”

How It’s Done: Meghan Markle’s Signature Waves

And the perks of the product don’t stop with styling, according to the cast.

When Underwood asks if the golden-blond Kimball gets highlights, he replies, “Salt spray. It bleaches my hair naturally. I’m in the sun a lot. I don’t get highlights, for real.”

“Salt spray does that,” Grocery Joe confirms. “The stuff’s good.”