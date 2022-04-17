All 11 Colors of These Amazon Best-Selling 'Cloud-Like' Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now
As fun as it is to throw on a pair of strappy sandals or colorful flip-flops, the moment the temperature hits 70 degrees, you typically only get to enjoy them for a few months before the weather demands they get swapped out for sneakers or boots.
So when you come across slides that are cozy and versatile enough to actually be worn all year long, you don't hesitate to snag a pair — like so many Amazon shoppers are currently doing with these popular pillowy sandal slides that, depending on which color you choose, are up to 50 percent off right now.
Made from durable EVA material and featuring both a wide toe box wrap and a deep heel cup, the Joomra Pillow Slippers are an Amazon best-seller, and for good reason. They come in 11 different colors, including light pink, army green, and goes-with-anything beige, and have ultra-thick sole cushioning to give aching feet plenty of love.
Yet despite the sandals' serious support, they're lightweight, breathable, and have an anti-slip design, making them perfect for use both indoors and outdoors — and during all four seasons.
Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slippers, $19.99–$23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Pop these sandals on while walking around the house or stepping out of the shower, but don't hesitate to also give them a spin when heading out on a stroll or hanging by the pool. Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing similar plush pool slides while out and about too (even with socks!), so you know you'll be right on trend if you do the same.
With so much to love about these pillowy slides, you'll want to wear them all day, every day, and with prices ranging from just $20 to $24, you most definitely can.
"If I could sleep with these, I would," raved a five-star reviewer, who added that the sandals go "with everything." One shopper likened wearing the slides to "walking on a cloud," while another praised the "amazingly comfortable" shoes for soothing heel pain. Or as this enthusiastic reviewer succinctly put it: "Do not hesitate to get these; they are literally heaven!"
Whether you're looking for neutral-colored slides you can wear with any outfit or vibrant shoes sure to catch everyone's attention that are (most importantly) oh-so-comfy, the Joomra Pillow Slippers have you covered. Grab a pair now and give your feet the "cloud-like" comfort they deserve.
