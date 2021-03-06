Nurses and Athletes Swear by These Slip-On Sneakers That ‘Fit Like a Glove’

If you've been living in lounge sets and pajamas, putting on shoes to go outside may feel like an insurmountable effort. After all, no sneakers can feel as comfortable as wearing fuzzy socks or going barefoot… or can they? Lately, Amazon shoppers are obsessing over $33 slip-on sneakers that they say feel "light as a feather" and like they're not wearing shoes at all.
The Joomra Lightweight Sneakers are loved for their soft, stretchy fit that easily accommodates most feet. People who have struggled with finding footwear for their large, wide feet in the past rave about how "incredibly comfortable" these sneakers are. Shoppers with petite, size-five feet are similarly impressed, proving that the comfy kicks have an almost universal appeal. While the slip-on sneakers were released less than a year ago, they've already earned over 4,900 positive ratings on Amazon and become a best-seller.
Made with mesh material, the sneakers are designed to prevent overheating during walks, jogs, and weight-lifting sessions. They have flexible synthetic soles and a 3D woven upper that'll let your feet move freely. Thanks to the back pull-tab, you can quickly slip the athletic shoes on and off without even needing to touch the laces. Plus, they have a low-cut silhouette that's great for keeping cool and dry when the temperatures heat up. (Reviewers note that you'll want to pair them with no-show socks, like these $16 ones.)
You can shop the sneakers in 15 colors — including mauve, wine red, purple, black, and white — and sizes 5 to 11.5. While prices start at just $20 and go up to $33, shoppers compare the sneakers to pricier name brands like Nike, Vans, Skechers, and Converse.
"Love these shoes!" a reviewer said. "They're great for standing and walking because the insoles have little raised 'bubbles' in them. Normally, I would put an additional insole in shoes like this, but I haven't yet, nor do I intend to. I'm on my feet a majority of the day, and my feet are less tired when I wear these sneakers than when I wear a very similar name-brand pair."
Athletes and nurses also swear by the shoes, noting that they don't get tired, achy feet while wearing them all day long and working out in them.
"I needed white shoes to go with my scrubs for nursing school, and I couldn't believe how comfortable these sneakers were when I put them on," another reviewer wrote. "They fit like a glove, and I've worked two 12-hour shifts in them with no issues at all."
Complete your cozy wardrobe by shopping the Joomra Lightweight Sneakers below. Your feet will thank you.
Buy It! Joomra Lightweight Sneakers, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com
