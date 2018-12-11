Watch Jonathan Van Ness Surprise One Lucky Woman with a Year-Long Rent the Runway Subscription

The clothing subscription service Rent the Runway is making 2019 the best (and most stylish!) year ever for 100 lucky women thanks to its inspiring new social media contest.

Rent the Runway launched a holiday social campaign called the Fairy Godmother Challenge as a way to give back to women changing the world. They’re encouraging people to nominate the extraordinary people in their life for a chance to win a year-long subscription from Rent the Runway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Courtesy Rent the Runway

The campaign runs until December 20, but the first lucky winner has just been announced — and by none other than Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. We have a clip of their inspiring, funny and tear-jerking shopping experience.

Van Ness stopped by the Rent the Runway N.Y.C. flagship store to be on-hand when Erin, who thinks she’s stopping by for a focus group, will be surprised with a year supply of gorgeous designer clothes.

Erin, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was nominated for her work in raising money for MS research by her friend Alexa and Van Ness didn’t wait a second to start dressing her up in gorgeous new clothes and couldn’t resist giving her hair a little “gush.” They shop, have an inspiring chat and strike some seriously fierce poses in the adorable clip, above.

“I’m excited to be a modern-day Fairy Godmother with Rent the Runway for such an incredible cause,” said Van Ness. “The Fairy Godmother Challenge will transform women’s lives and inspire confidence; both of which I’m extremely passionate about and two areas where I get so much fulfillment in my own career.”

If you were as moved as Van Ness by Erin’s story, there’s still time to nominate someone who inspires you! The Fairy Godmother Challenge runs through December 20 and participants can nominate a deserving person by posting a photo of them on Instagram using the hashtag #FairyGodmothered, with a caption explaining why their nominee deserves to win.

What’s even more exciting? For every nomination, the company will make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization helping women thrive in work and in life.

To find out if you or your nominee won, check Rent the Runway’s Instagram Story and check your Instagram direct messages — the brand will contact winners through the social media platform. And remember — all participants must tag and follow @renttherunway on Instagram to be considered for the challenge.