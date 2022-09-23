Jonathan Van Ness, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stand Behind the LGBTQ+ Community in BeautyUnited's New Campaign 

The Gender Diversity Is Beautiful campaign, which launched Sept. 21, raises awareness around trans and gender non-conforming rights

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 11:45 AM
Jonathan Van Ness, Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness and Gwyneth Paltrow are joining forces with BeautyUnited to push the beauty space forward.

The nonprofit organization — first created in April 2020 to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic — partnered with Van Ness and Paltrow, as well as Naomi Watts, makeup artist Sir John and more industry leaders for its new campaign supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Directed by author and activist Alok Vaid-Menon, the Gender Diversity Is Beautiful campaign, which launched on Thursday, raises awareness on the rights of Trans and Gender Non-Conforming individuals through allyship and action. (Over 330 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been filed in the United States within the past year as stated by BeautyUnited in a press release.)

This initiative is part of BeautyUnited's bigger goal for change within the beauty and wellness spaces and beyond — cofounders Moj Mahdara and Mazdack Rassi (who is also the co-founder of Milk Studios and Milk Makeup) hope to foster diversity across the board.

"We know that the gender binary in the grand scheme of things is new. What isn't new, is that throughout history humans have wanted to look and feel their best. I'm so proud to be cultivating a space that is JVN Hair where everyone feels welcome to celebrate their version of beauty," Queer Eye star Van Ness tells PEOPLE exclusively of their mission to embrace all through their haircare line.

"Formulation, inclusivity and sustainability are the pillars that JVN Hair is built on and we are excited to drive change within the beauty industry," Van Ness continues.

Beauty United
Beauty United

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We are all being asked to understand and see that there is a spectrum and complexity of things. The beauty and wellness industry must catch up, we need to look through this lens of the nonbinary and drive change," Paltrow, founder of Goop, added in a statement.

BeautyUnited will further the initiative with a pledge that ensures companies work towards nondiscrimination in the workplace and through a call-to-action to donate to the Transgender Law Center, the largest transgender-led civil rights establishment in the U.S.

Related Articles
Womaness Brand Guide skincare products
These Are the 9 Best Womaness Products of 2022
pride month products
Brands Giving Back to LGBTQ Organizations in a Big Way During Pride Month
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Co-Founders Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Launch Brand Yummers
Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Say Their Pets' 'Unconditional Love' Inspired New Brand
Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat Star in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat Star in New Heaven by Marc Jacobs Campaign — See the Pics!
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'
Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness Shows Off Body Transformation After Losing 35 Lbs.: 'Change Takes Time'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jonathan Van Ness Says Government's Reaction to Monkeypox Is 'Fueled by Homophobia and Transphobia'
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Halsey
In Their Own Words: Stars on Their Gender Identities
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
American pop band Hanson pose for a group portrait on a roof in London in 1997 L-R Taylor Hanson, Isaac Hanson and Zac Hanson. (Photo by Mike Prior/Getty Images)
Jonathan Van Ness Recalls 'Unremarkable' First Kiss with a Girl, Imagining She Was Isaac Hanson
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 amfAR
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Breeziest Version of a Y2K Pant We Never Thought We'd See Again
NYC Anti Violence Project's Beverly Tillery on the Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women
There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery