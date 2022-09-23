Jonathan Van Ness, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stand Behind the LGBTQ+ Community in BeautyUnited's New Campaign 

Jonathan Van Ness and Gwyneth Paltrow are joining forces with BeautyUnited to push the beauty space forward.

The nonprofit organization — first created in April 2020 to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic — partnered with Van Ness and Paltrow, as well as Naomi Watts, makeup artist Sir John and more industry leaders for its new campaign supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Directed by author and activist Alok Vaid-Menon, the Gender Diversity Is Beautiful campaign, which launched on Thursday, raises awareness on the rights of Trans and Gender Non-Conforming individuals through allyship and action. (Over 330 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been filed in the United States within the past year as stated by BeautyUnited in a press release.)

This initiative is part of BeautyUnited's bigger goal for change within the beauty and wellness spaces and beyond — cofounders Moj Mahdara and Mazdack Rassi (who is also the co-founder of Milk Studios and Milk Makeup) hope to foster diversity across the board.

"We know that the gender binary in the grand scheme of things is new. What isn't new, is that throughout history humans have wanted to look and feel their best. I'm so proud to be cultivating a space that is JVN Hair where everyone feels welcome to celebrate their version of beauty," Queer Eye star Van Ness tells PEOPLE exclusively of their mission to embrace all through their haircare line.

"Formulation, inclusivity and sustainability are the pillars that JVN Hair is built on and we are excited to drive change within the beauty industry," Van Ness continues.

"We are all being asked to understand and see that there is a spectrum and complexity of things. The beauty and wellness industry must catch up, we need to look through this lens of the nonbinary and drive change," Paltrow, founder of Goop, added in a statement.

BeautyUnited will further the initiative with a pledge that ensures companies work towards nondiscrimination in the workplace and through a call-to-action to donate to the Transgender Law Center, the largest transgender-led civil rights establishment in the U.S.