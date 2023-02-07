Jonathan Van Ness Debuts New Bleached Eyebrow Look on Instagram: 'Okay to Play'

The Queer Eye star unveiled the new edgy-glam look — and their costars had thoughts!

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 7, 2023 02:29 PM
jonathan van ness
Photo: jonathan van ness/instagram

Can you believe?!

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness just debuted a new edgy-glam look, rocking a recent red carpet favorite — the bleached brow.

To show off the head-turning style change, JVN took to Instagram this weekend to share pics of their updated new look.

The carousel post consisted of three selfies, the first of which being JVN in their fully realized bleached brow moment. In the solo shot, JVN smiles for the camera with their new bleached brows shining bright, contrasting their long brown hair and beard.

jonathan van ness
jonathan van ness/instagram

The second and third photos offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the celebrity hairstylist and hair care entrepreneur achieved their new brows. Photo two shows Van Ness with a kissy face and white bleach on the eyebrows, while photo three sees them up close and personal with the camera and purple toner on the now-blonde brows.

The Getting Curious podcast host captioned the photo collection, "Its okay to play 💅🏻 #bleachedbrows #changeitup."

Friends, fans and fellow stars poured their love for JVN's new look into the comment section. Fellow Queer Eye star Bobby Berk commented, "Cuz blonde brows have more fun 🤩," while their other co-star Tan France commented, "Hellooooooo brows👯‍♀️." Berk commented again to joke, "Here I am dying mine dark so you can see them and you're doing the opposite."

JVN also shared more photos of their bleached brows while he and France attended their costar Antoni Porowski's engagement dinner. Porowski, who is freshly engaged to entertainment strategist Kevin Harrington, was pictured to the side of JVN and France in a celebratory Instagram post to the hairstylist's Instagram.

Van Ness congratulated the newly engaged couple with the caption, "I can't believe you're getting married babiez!! 💅🏻😂 love you two @antoni @kevharrington." The photo collection also showed the star's full edgy-glam look they wore to the dinner.

Posed next to their husband, Mark London, in an all-black look consisting of a thick black scarf, matching overcoat, dress, and black sneaker-sock shoes, Van Ness completed the look with a black Hermès bag and those oh-so-trendy bleached brows.

