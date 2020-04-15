Jonathan Scott Says Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Colored His Gray Hair: 'She Did an Incredible Job'

Jonathan Scott has a new hairstylist — his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its subsequent social distancing orders, the Property Brothers star, 41, and the New Girl actress, 40, have been sheltering-in-place together. Speaking with PEOPLE about how they’re coping with being homebound, Scott shared that one way the two have kept themselves busy is with some at-home hair care.

“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” admits Scott of his girlfriend of seven months. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

In a recent video urging people to vote, Scott showed off his gray roots. However, in an Easter post of the couple almost two weeks later, the HGTV personality is seen with his regular dark hair, courtesy of Deschanel.

When talking to PEOPLE, Scott opened up their days at home. “Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” Scott gushed. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

While self-isolating, both Scott and Deschanel have continued post on social media, showing the ways they are keeping busy (it involves lots of puzzles and board games), while also encouraging followers to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted,” he said. “But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.