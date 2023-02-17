Jonathan Daviss on AE x 'Outer Banks' Collection and How His Personal Style Is 'More Kook-y' Than His Character

Get ready to dress like your favorite Pogue.

In partnership with Netflix and Outer Banks, American Eagle is bringing the hit series from your screen to your closet with their new exclusive capsule collection, AE x Outer Banks.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss, who is partnering with the brand alongside costar Carlacia Grant, reveals some of his favorite pieces from the new collection — which includes everything from trucker hats to Hawaiian shirts inspired by the show's fan-favorite characters.

"Call me a little biased, but that Heyward's Seafood shirt is absolutely killer," he says of the shirt named after his character Pope's family business.

"They really tried to capture [the series]," Daviss continues about the collection. "They really did their research and really tried to make a line that was deeply inspired by each of the Pogues' individual styles."

AE

Over the past two seasons, the show has gained a massive following for its beachy style, which Daviss largely attributes to the show's costume designer Emmie Holmes.

"She really reached out to find pieces that could encapsulate these characters and give you the idea of this beach summer vibes and kids who don't have that much money but definitely are fashionable," he says.

Just as fans have been influenced by the Pogues, Daviss says the show has informed his own style in many ways.

"It's let me be a bit looser with what I wear," he reveals. "I can feel comfortable dressing down, wearing shorts and a tee and some tennies. I always try to put a little bit of that Pope swag into my own look sometimes, especially when I'm at the beach."

As far as his own style is concerned, Daviss admits he's a little bit more Kook than Pogue in real life.

"I would say I definitely dress from the shoes up. I'm big into sneaker collections, so I love J's and exclusive sneakers. So I start there and try to matchy match from there. I like to do high fashion too and dress up with whatever high fashion brands I can find. So I'm definitely more Kook-y than Pope is, I would say."

AE

One thing he relates to Pope fashion-wise, though, is a good vintage find. "I like to go to flea markets and find old shirts from the nineties and really build an interesting wardrobe along with a lot of newer clothes and trends too," he says.

With Outer Banks season 3 set to premiere this month, Daviss teases that his character Pope really finds himself at a crossroads this season as he grapples with the end of his relationship with Kiara (Madison Bailey) and a newfound friendship with Cleo (Grant).

"He's kind of coming out of this weird place," he says of Pope. "[Cleo] really comes to him in this place of understanding and is there for him when he's hurting. Her strength becomes his strength, and maybe we'll see how that turns into something further in the future."

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

As fans have already begun shipping Pope and Cleo's characters this season, Daviss notes what he loves most about their friendship is how they uplift each other.

"Cleo doesn't let Pope get down on himself," he says. "She knows how strong he can be and doesn't let him wallow. She constantly keeps moving, and I think Pope needs that person to feel like he can keep going, keep moving and live in his own strengths. And she really helps them do that."

The show has gained a massive following since it first premiered in 2020, but the actor notes that the best part of the experience has been the close bond he has formed with his costars.

"Not everybody gets to have a bond like that with people they work with," he says. "So I'm just happy to be able to say I'm one of those people who are one of the lucky ones."

"We feel like with the third season, we kind of struck something different that the show hasn't had in a while," he adds. "I'm just happy to see everybody's reaction to this season, and I'm happy to share it with my friends."