7 Things We Learned When Jonathan Cheban Took Over Our Snapchat

The one and only Jonathan Cheban — self-proclaimed Foodgōd, Kim Kardashian West BFF, all-around social-media star — took over the PeopleStyle Snapchat on Thursday, and it was a riot. The takeover started at 3 A.M. ET with a little show-and-tell of his new python jacket, and ended almost 24 hours later at none other than Kanye West’s show (and yes, there was a Kardashian kameo!). Everything in between was a blast, and because of the nature of Snapchat, we wanted to make sure the story lived on. Watch Jonathan’s adventures here, and find out the best takeaways below.

Python python! Thanks to Jonathan’s friend Pooh Bear, we know that it’s all about the python jacket for fall.

His mom wears a Galliano leather jacket. That is all.

New Kimoji merch is coming! Jonathan wears a black T-shirt with the “waves” Kimojis down the sleeves, and lets us know that “nobody really has this yet.”

He does mother-son blowouts with Lee Rittiner…

…and Botox with Dr. Simon Ourian, who also works with Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner and tons of other celebs. As Jonathan says, “There’s a three month waiting list and a three hour list, but…we don’t wait.”

Kourtney Kardashian makes a kameo! And so does Kim—sort of. Jonathan hit up Kanye West’s concert, where a video of kid Kim played for the crowd (awww!). Later, he appeared in an elevator with none other than her sister Kourtney, wearing a concert tee and high ponytail.

