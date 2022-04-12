Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban Rocks 'Over the Top' $175K Diamond Bow Tie to Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. 'Foodgod') pulled out all the stops when it came to accessorizing for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding this weekend!
The media personality, 48, uploaded a video clip of a diamond-encrusted bow tie from jewelry designer and watchmaker Jacob & Co. to his Instagram on Saturday, ahead of the star-studded ceremony.
Set to Drake and Future's song "Diamonds Dancing," Cheban unboxes the bedazzled piece as it shimmers in the light.
"The most over the top Diamond bow tie by @jacobandco for tonights wedding!" the influencer and friend of Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption. "I got security don't try it! Lol"
A representative from Jacob & Co. confirms to PEOPLE that the tie totals 36 carats of round cut diamonds, in 18K white gold. It retails for a whopping $175,000.
A similar diamond tie is found on their site, a dazzling necktie that is part of the company's Rare Touch Collection.
Cheban was also recently on hand in support of his BFF, posing with her at the premiere of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians.
Wearing a blue Louis Vuitton shirt underneath a black blazer, Foodgod posed alongside Kim, 41, in her silver gown at the event.
He added three of the shots to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "All I have to say is the new season of #kardashians on @hulu is a BLOCKBUSTER… WOW!! Exciting, fast paced..and super Glam! Congrats to everyone involved!"