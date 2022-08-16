Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Using Injectables in New Campaign: 'We Can Be Open and Honest'

Joe Jonas isn't shy about sharing his skincare routine.

"We're all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]," Jonas tells PEOPLE exclusively.

While beauty and grooming routines and habits sometimes feel like a taboo topic for men, Jonas wants to further the conversation that men can and should take care of their skin too. That's why the musician has partnered with Xeomin — a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins — for its new "Beauty on Your Terms" campaign.

"I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," he shares with PEOPLE. "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

The "Happiness Begins" singer, who turned 33 on Aug. 15, is very open about his own anti-aging journey. He tells PEOPLE he's found a new level of confidence in using these injections to smooth out some of those frown lines and wrinkles that come with age.

"I personally care a lot about what I put in my body, and with an aesthetic treatment like this, I wanted to be mindful of what was in it," he says, adding that after speaking with the brand and his own healthcare provider, he felt good about diving in. Tackling his frown lines and even a scar between his eyebrows with Xeomin gave him that little extra boost in confidence he needed as he heads into the next year of his life. "I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, this is great,' without it being too much for my liking," he says, adding, "I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light."

For Jonas, being open about something like skincare and haircare hasn't always come easy, but he surrounds himself with people who encourage him to be whoever he wants to be — and that means embracing his love of painting his nails, wearing clothes that he feels good in and finding confidence in all of it.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," he says. "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Finding his style has taken a bit of trial and error, and Jonas is quick to mention an outfit from an award show gone by that he still cringes thinking about. The year was 2008, and the Jonas Brothers — his band with older brother, Kevin Jonas, and younger brother, Nick Jonas — were dressed to the nines on the carpet. In retrospect, Jonas probably thinks they were dressed to something like the fives instead of the nines.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"There was this weird Kids' Choice Awards where I think we really wanted to be taken seriously," he says with a laugh. "We were still obviously kids or around 18, and I remember we looked like we just got off a Ralph Lauren campaign or playing polo. Or we were trying to get onto a field to play polo. Proper polo."

It's not his favorite look he's ever worn, but he admits that it "makes for a great story." The outfit that stylist Avo Yermagyan put him in for the 2020 Grammys, however, is one of his favorites — which is why he kept it after the big night. "There are a few archive pieces that I've kept that are just really special," he tells PEOPLE. "The most recent time my brothers and I performed at the Grammys, I wore a Chanel suit and I had to keep that. It's one of my favorites, even because of that memory."

The suit in question is black and gold and covered in sparkles. It was actually part of Chanel's womenswear collection, harkening back to the Disney alum's openness to being himself.

"I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself — the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear, even to the hair products you put in your hair," he says of settling into his style and beauty routines and stepping away from the pressure to look a certain way. "You get to an age where you just go, 'Okay, I don't feel those pressures anymore.' I think if you had asked me 10 years ago, I would have definitely felt that pressure more."

John Shearer/Getty

With age has come a smarter grooming routine as well, and Jonas admits he puts much more care into his routine than he did in years prior. Though he still has some favorite "base" products that he's used since he was a kid, now he pays closer attention to how products are made.

"I like to learn a little bit more and understand the ingredients that are in products," he tells PEOPLE. "Everything from deodorant to what's going in my hair to even body lotion and sunscreen. [As I've aged] I think I've just smartened up a little bit, maybe researched more. I love how men's grooming has evolved so much."

One of his go-to brands is Kiehl's, which he uses in his daily routine, especially the Kiehl's Facial Fuel collection and the Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer in particular for when he's really tired. Beyond his faves, though, the father of two, who is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, says he likes "dating around with different products" based on recommendations.

Perhaps most importantly, when it comes to the DNCE singer's grooming routine, he doesn't let it slide when he travels — which he does a lot. Having toured the world as both a singer and actor, Jonas is no stranger to long flights, long hours and travel stress. He makes sure to have his skincare products on lock before leaving the house, though, telling PEOPLE that the only thing that changes with his routine between home and away is the literal size of the bottle.

"I have everything in travel size," he says. "There's one WOW Hair product that I'm obsessed with, and it doesn't come in travel size. Usually the first stop when I land somewhere is to go buy that product so I have it with me everywhere."

At 33, life definitely looks different for this Jonas brother than it did 10 years ago. He's putting more emphasis on self-care and settling into the next chapter of his life — including taking care of his hair and skin and understanding when he needs to slow down.

"I'm at the point where I'm picking and choosing when I feel like I don't want to run myself down," he says, adding that understanding limits came to him with age. "Even my voice — I can't sing as many songs and do as many shows back to back. When I was younger, I had no problem. Sleepless nights, going to another city, performing on this day, then going out and celebrating that concert — you just go, go, go, go, and then you hit a wall of exhaustion."

Now Jonas gives himself time and takes care of his body and mind. He likes to check in with himself in the mornings and be mindful of how much he's taking on, because he knows that unnecessary stress can also wreak havoc on his skin.

He may have two little ones to take care of at home and a high-pressure job, but he still wants to make his own self-care a priority. He jokes that his goal this year is to "try to sneak a nap in here and there" if he's lucky. "I'm starting to really enjoy naps."