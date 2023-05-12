Jonah Hill Is the Unexpected Street Style Superstar We Were Waiting For

Jonah Hill, street style superstar!

The 21 Jump Street star, 39, has been garnering lots of buzz on the internet just by walking around outside, thanks to the parade of attainably high-style ensembles he's been putting together.

The aesthetic is a mix of laid-back surfer bro swag mixed with cool dad and a bit of camp, as he isn't one to take his fashion sense too seriously. His grown-out beard and curls and visible tattoos finish his California style perfectly.

BACKGRID

One of Hill's most recent looks came when the star went surfing and sporting a dark grey graphic t-shirt, forest green short shorts and a pair of Adidas Adilettes slides, looking like the surf star he has become in recent years.

Before that, the dad-to-be wore a pair of dark blue Kapital jeans with a skeleton motif up the sides of his legs. He added brown Ugg boots that were fully exposed under his rolled-up pants and a simple long-sleeve white tee.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

People also raved about a recent Adidas MakerLab event where he got a little more dressed up in a two-toned plaid suit with contrasting lapel, a black graphic T-shirt and red-tinted glasses. White sneakers (what else?) completed the look.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

However, one of his most eye-catching looks was when he sat front row at a basketball game with Lisa Rinna in coordinating outfits. The actor and writer wore an all-white look from his brand Meaningful Existence, with the brand name written across his chest and down each of his legs. Pink socks, bungee-cord slides, blue sportswear glasses and a curly brown wig finished it all.

Rinna, who sat right next to him, was in a nearly identical outfit color switched to yellow with exact matching sports sunnies, white socks, tan slides and her signature hairstyle instead of an over-the-top wig.