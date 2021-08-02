Jonah Hill Celebrates 'Body Love' With His New Tattoo

Jonah Hill is sending a message of self-love with a new tattoo.

The actor, 37, showed off photos of his fresh ink on Instagram Sunday. Hill's new body art features a yellow circle on his shoulder with the words 'Body Love' and a geometric hand in the middle, which appears to be his own take on the Body Glove brand logo.

In the snap, Hill looks over his shoulder and grins at the camera as he flaunts his new tattoo. "BODY LOVE 🤘❤️," he captioned the post.

The two-time Oscar nominee's comments were flooded with support, with fans and famous followers chiming in to compliment his tattoo and its body-positive message.

"I love this and you," commented Sharon Feldstein, Hill's mom, while Zoë Kravitz added, "Yessssssssssss."

"Get some🔥🔥," wrote Natasha Lyonne.

Hill also tagged the artist, Flat Wave Tattoos, who shared his own photo of the star on his account. "Big thanks to Jonah, Michael and friends. Was a pleasure to meet you all," he wrote. "Great message and great human."

Hill's new body-positive art comes after he has previously spoken about feeling insecure and being body shamed in his early life.

"I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young-adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he wrote in his magazine, Inner Children, in 2018.

Earlier this year, Hill said he was "finally" able to "love and accept myself" after years of struggling with self-esteem. After The Daily Mail published photos of Hill surfing and shirtless in February, he shut down critics on Instagram.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," the Moneyball actor wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."