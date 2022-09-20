Jon Hamm Addresses the Larger Than Life Myth That He Likes to Go Commando

Jon Hamm is putting those commando rumors to rest.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the Top Gun: Maverick actor addressed the headline-making hearsay that he often goes without underwear on and off set, thanks to some nudging from the show's host Howard Stern.

"This gets into the most famous rumor about you with the whole penis thing," Stern began while Hamm laughed at the absurd statement.

The radio show host, 68, was alluding to the 2013 rumors that Hamm, 51, was forced to wear underwear while filming the AMC series in order to hide his bulge showing through the 1960s-styled trousers that were a part of his costume. The internet buzzed over the images, which were then followed by more photos of Hamm appearing to hang loose.

"I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard," Hamm confirmed. "First of all, who doesn't wear underwear? Yeah, I wear underwear — I've worn underwear every day of my life."

He then went on to share his preference of undergarment. "I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton [underwear]. Come on man, who doesn't?" Hamm asked.

Stern then switched to the topic of love, prompting the Emmy-nominated star to open up about his relationship with his Mad Men costar Anna Osceola.

"I'm in a relationship right now and ... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," Hamm said on being with his longtime girlfriend.

"It's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist. And unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that when you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility," Hamm, who lost his mother at age 10, explained. "That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

Doing the work "opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," Hamm continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hamm's package has been the hot topic of conversation before.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in Oct. 2018, he was asked about the size of his privates in a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,". In the segment he either had to divulge in the numbers or eat bull's genitalia.

"There's been a lot of talk online about what people refer to as the 'Hammaconda,'" James Corden asked said. "Show me with your hands how big the 'Hammaconda' really is."

The end result? A bite of bull genitalia for Hamm who chose to keep his size to himself.