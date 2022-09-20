Jon Hamm Addresses the Larger Than Life Myth That He Likes to Go Commando

Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm set the record straight while appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 05:46 PM
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide

Jon Hamm is putting those commando rumors to rest.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the Top Gun: Maverick actor addressed the headline-making hearsay that he often goes without underwear on and off set, thanks to some nudging from the show's host Howard Stern.

"This gets into the most famous rumor about you with the whole penis thing," Stern began while Hamm laughed at the absurd statement.

The radio show host, 68, was alluding to the 2013 rumors that Hamm, 51, was forced to wear underwear while filming the AMC series in order to hide his bulge showing through the 1960s-styled trousers that were a part of his costume. The internet buzzed over the images, which were then followed by more photos of Hamm appearing to hang loose.

"I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard," Hamm confirmed. "First of all, who doesn't wear underwear? Yeah, I wear underwear — I've worn underwear every day of my life."

He then went on to share his preference of undergarment. "I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton [underwear]. Come on man, who doesn't?" Hamm asked.

Stern then switched to the topic of love, prompting the Emmy-nominated star to open up about his relationship with his Mad Men costar Anna Osceola.

"I'm in a relationship right now and ... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," Hamm said on being with his longtime girlfriend.

"It's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist. And unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that when you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility," Hamm, who lost his mother at age 10, explained. "That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

Doing the work "opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," Hamm continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jon Hamm
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hamm's package has been the hot topic of conversation before.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in Oct. 2018, he was asked about the size of his privates in a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,". In the segment he either had to divulge in the numbers or eat bull's genitalia.

"There's been a lot of talk online about what people refer to as the 'Hammaconda,'" James Corden asked said. "Show me with your hands how big the 'Hammaconda' really is."

The end result? A bite of bull genitalia for Hamm who chose to keep his size to himself.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13038670cl) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde Dismisses 'Endless Tabloid Gossip' and Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question at Press Conference
Cobra Kai. Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai.
'Karate Kid' Bad Guy Sean Kanan on His Return — and Reinvention — in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'
Jonathan Banks, Peter Gould, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito
'Better Call Saul' Fans Go Wild During Series Finale After AMC+ Faces Streaming 'Issues'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Bob Odenkirk
'Better Call Saul' 's Bob Odenkirk Says Goodbye to Show in Farewell Video, Thanks Fans for 'Giving Us a Chance'
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Thinks She Found 'My Happy Ending' After Last Hometown Date
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Using Injectables in New Campaign: 'We Can Be Open and Honest'
Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's Relationship Timeline
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm and Girlfriend Anna Osceola Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Clarkson and More
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette during "Kids in America" Los Angeles Premiere at Egyptian Theater / Highlands in Hollywood, California, United States
Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Relationship: A Look Back
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Joey King and Steven Piet
Who Is Joey King's Fiancé? All About Steven Piet