This $24 Amazon Dress Is Loved for Its Flowy, Flattering Fit and 'Adorable Pockets'
Skirts are definitely sticking around this summer, but that doesn't mean there's no place in your closet for flowy dresses. A timeless fashion staple, a versatile dress can easily transition between seasons, becoming an entirely new outfit with the addition of a jacket or leggings. There is no shortage of affordable and adorable summer dress options to choose from, but according to some Amazon shoppers, one dress with pockets is so good, you'll need it in every color.
Your search for the "perfect dress" is over, as customers can't get enough of the JollieLovin Casual Swing Dress. The knee-length midi dress comes in more than 35 colors and patterns, and every single design includes the always welcome addition of pockets. That's right, you can slip your cell phone and your favorite lip gloss right in the pockets of your new dress. As one pocket fan noted, "The little pockets fill my silly heart with joy… just HAVING them is somehow adorable."
Buy It! JollieLovin Casual Swing Loose Dress, $18.99-$23.99; amazon.com
Beyond its "adorable" pockets, the JollieLovin Casual Swing Loose Dress is a "beautiful fit," with material that's so soft, one shopper had to have the dress in every color. "They are so pretty and practical. Very reasonably priced! The material is so soft and the swing dress has pockets, which I like." This shopper, who picked up the dress in two colors, called the outfit their "favorite thing in my wardrobe right now," writing: "Seriously the most comfortable, light and airy dress I've ever worn."
The availability of extended sizing options is also welcome news for Amazon shoppers. "I'm very curvy and the XL worked great for me. I usually have a problem with dresses that have pockets because they make me look wider than I am, being that I'm already hippy. But I didn't find that this dress did that. It's sooo flowy and very flattering," a shopper wrote.
Is there anything this dress doesn't have? Find your new favorite summer outfit and shop the JollieLovin Swing Dress on Amazon - all styles cost just $24 and under.
