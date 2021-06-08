This $24 Amazon Dress Is Loved for Its Flowy, Flattering Fit and 'Adorable Pockets'

Your search for the "perfect dress" is over, as customers can't get enough of the JollieLovin Casual Swing Dress. The knee-length midi dress comes in more than 35 colors and patterns, and every single design includes the always welcome addition of pockets. That's right, you can slip your cell phone and your favorite lip gloss right in the pockets of your new dress. As one pocket fan noted, "The little pockets fill my silly heart with joy… just HAVING them is somehow adorable."