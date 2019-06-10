JoJo Siwa's Tween Make Up Kit Recalled From Claire's After Asbestos Found In It

You Tube superstar JoJo Siwa, known for her upbeat, online persona and sparkly attitude, has just earned some not so sparkly news.

The 16-year-old singer and dancer partnered with accessories store giant, Claire’s, to bring her a one-of-kind make up kit, which contained eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish, to her teenage fans. But now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed the fun-filled makeup kit as dangerous after it was tested positive for asbestos.

The FDA wasted no time in issuing a warning to stop using the product it was quickly recalled from the Claire’s shelves.

On June 6, the FDA released a formal statement about the product’s recall reasoning on Twitter.

“Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled,” the statement read along with an image of Siwa’s metallic, heart-shaped set.

According to USA TODAY, The FDA announcement regarding Siwa’s makeup kit comes just three months after other Claire’s products were pulled from the shelves for also containing asbestos.

Though the FDA has spoken out about the product, Siwa has yet to make a statement regarding the recall.

The young star first gained famed after appearing on the hit show “Dance Moms” when she was just a child. Now, a teenager, Siwa took her dancing and singing talents to social media where she has become a breakout star with her own YouTube channel which boasts 9.8 million subscribers.

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer, who tours the country performing some of her fan-favorite singles, also has celebrity fans of her own — the biggest probably being Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, North.

Back in March, Kardashian West dropped off her daughter for a playdate with her favorite celeb at her colorful home.

Both Siwa and North, who sported matching rainbow, side ponytails with large hair bows for the occasion, documented their afternoon with the young singer-dancer exclaiming how fun it was to “babysit” the reality show star’s oldest child.

“I had so much fun Pretend babysitting Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s little girl North West!” Siwa wrote on YouTube after the pair’s playdate.

The star also gifted her top fan with a pair of tickets to her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert — an event which the singer encouraged North to bring cousin Penelope Scotland, 6½, along for.

“My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once,” Kardashian West tweeted after North’s day with her idol.

Siwa’s babysitting video has now gained more than 16 million views on YouTube.