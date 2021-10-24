JoJo Siwa Unveils Brunette Hair as She Twins with DWTS Partner Jenna Johnson for Halloween Week

"We are PREPARED and EXCITED," JoJo Siwa wrote on Instagram, debuting her new brunette hair as she dressed up as Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson for Halloween

JoJo Siwa has unveiled another dramatic new hair transformation.

The Dance Moms alum, 18, went brunette for Halloween week on Dancing with the Stars, and her costume is none other than her dance partner Jenna Johnson. She shared the new look Saturday, posing with Johnson, 27, in identical red rehearsal outfits with denim jackets.

"It's almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes," Siwa captioned the photos. "Definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc."

Hopefully, her mom Jessalynn was onboard with the new hairstyle.

She and Johnson are preparing for Monday's Horror Night episode of DWTS, during which they'll perform a number to District 78's rendition of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes," featuring Patrice Covington. The performance will be inspired by Stephen King's It, keeping with the week's horror movie theme.

JoJo made history in August when she was announced as part of the cast for DWTS season 30, becoming the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner on the competition series. She opened up about the historic partnering on PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl," JoJo said in September. "I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier, and there's nothing that I would rather do than that."

