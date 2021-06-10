JoJo Siwa Talks Ditching Signature Bow, Says It Was 'Harder' to Tell Mom About Her Hair Change Than Coming Out

JoJo Siwa recently made a big life decision - and it was a lot harder than coming out was, apparently.

The Dance Moms alum, who came out as LGBTQ back in January, revealed during a chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday that she's now wearing her signature hair bow a lot less these days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The style switch-up was a difficult choice to make, Siwa said, seeing as she's "worn a bow for obviously the last 18 years of [her] life." But hitting the milestone age had the Nickelodeon star wanting to do something different.

"I just had my 18th birthday and it was right around my birthday that I realized, 'I kinda wanna do my hair different today,' " Siwa recalled, adding she "came out to the world and to my family and essentially to myself."

"It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade," she explained.

Of course, making a change like that isn't easy. And when Siwa's mother asked her if it was "harder to come out to me or tell me that you wanna wear your hair different?", Siwa had an answer that even shocked her.

"I was like, 'It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different,' " Siwa recalled telling her mother, Jessalynn.

She went on to tell Mosseri that she wouldn't be leaving her bows behind for good just yet.

"The bow is still a part of my life," Siwa said. "I still love bows, I forever will. They're who I am, but maybe I won't wear it every day."

jojo siwa JoJo Siwa | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Siwa posted a video of herself on Instagram in May while she played in a bounce house with her hair down shortly after her birthday, shocking fans.

She also shared a photo of her wavy blonde hair down as she walked through an airport with a sweatshirt that read, "Adult (ish)."

The Nickelodeon star teased the end of wearing a bow during one TikTok to the tune of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" at the end of May.

In the first half of the video, Siwa had on her bow with a neon pink sweatshirt and a bedazzled jean jacket. She then twirled her hair in front of the camera and appeared in the second half with her hair down and in a casual graphic tee.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last June, the YouTube personality sent fans into a frenzy by debuting freshly dyed brunette hair in a TikTok video. In that same clip, Siwa wore her hair down in loose waves.

Siwa later called the internet's reaction "hilarious" to their surprise of her hair down.

"I knew it would be a shock to people," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did."

Of coming out, Siwa told PEOPLE in an April cover story, "I've known since I was little."

Jessalynn added, "I did too. A mother knows."

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa on How She Met Girlfriend Kylie and the "Beautiful Moment" When They Revealed Their Feelings to Each Other

Siwa - who recently celebrated five months with her girlfriend Kylie Prew - also told PEOPLE she feels more comfortable with being called gay or queer.